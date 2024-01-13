en English
Sports

Oregon’s Ava Heiden Commits to Iowa Hawkeyes Women’s Basketball

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 10:33 pm EST
Oregon’s Ava Heiden Commits to Iowa Hawkeyes Women’s Basketball

In an exciting development for the sports world, Ava Heiden, a 6-foot-4 senior post from Sherwood, Oregon, has committed to play women’s basketball for the Iowa Hawkeyes. Ranked as No. 36 player nationally in the 2024 senior class, Heiden’s recruitment marks a significant addition to the Hawkeye’s roster.

Unexpected Discovery and Commitment

Heiden’s journey to the Hawkeyes began on the club basketball scene, where she played alongside Jazzy Davidson, the number two recruit in her class. It was here that she caught the attention of Iowa scouts. Despite not anticipating recruitment at such an elite level, Heiden’s prowess on the court could not be overlooked. At a tender age of 16, she was approached and, a few months later, committed herself to the Hawkeyes in the fall of 2022.

A New Chapter at Iowa

Heiden’s commitment to Iowa is not only a personal triumph but a historic moment for the university. The Hawkeyes had participated in the most-watched women’s NCAA Tournament final the year before. With Heiden’s addition, they look to continue their run of success. Heiden’s enthusiasm about joining the team was palpable as she praised the authenticity of the team, the program’s excellence in post-play, and its rigorous academic standards.

Creating a Legacy

Heiden’s journey to Iowa is marked by several firsts. Not only will she be the first women’s basketball player from Oregon to don the Hawkeye’s colors, but she also hopes to create a fresh legacy at Iowa. Her commitment symbolizes a new chapter in the Hawkeye’s story, and the young athlete is eager to make her mark on the game, representing her home state of Oregon and inspiring future generations of basketball players.

Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

