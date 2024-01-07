Oregon Triumphs over Washington State in Thrilling Basketball Match

In a high-stakes basketball game that kept audiences on edge, Oregon triumphed over Washington State with a final score of 89-84. The match was a testament to the offensive prowess of the Oregon team, their strategic gameplay, and the standout performance of key players. The game took place in Pullman, Wash. on Jan. 6, 2024.

Impressive Offensive Performance

The Oregon team showcased an impressive offensive performance with a field goal percentage of 58.2% and a free throw percentage of 78.6%. Their skill was particularly highlighted in their three-point shooting, nailing 14 out of 24 attempts for a 58.3% success rate. The team’s turnovers were minimal as well, with only eight incidents throughout the game.

Standout Players

Several players stepped up for Oregon, contributing significantly to the team’s victory. Couisnard displayed an all-round performance, scoring 16 points and securing three steals. Rigsby was the top scorer with 18 points, while Shelstad contributed 14 points. Despite not scoring, Diawara played a crucial role with his four rebounds and two assists in 13 minutes. Oquendo also made a memorable impact with 15 points, including four 3-pointers, and contributed to the team’s two blocked shots alongside Evans.

Washington State’s Performance

Washington State, although losing the match, put forth a commendable performance. They recorded a slightly lower field goal percentage at 53.8% and a free throw percentage of 70.4%. Their three-pointer success rate was 50%, managing nine successful attempts out of 18. Rice, who scored 22 points, Wells with 15 points, and Jakimovski contributing 13 points were their key players. However, they had a higher number of turnovers at 10, and managed to record three steals.

The game was witnessed by an audience of 2,892 in a venue with a capacity of 11,671, indicating the keen interest and support for college basketball.