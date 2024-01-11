Oregon Football’s Head Coach, Dan Lanning, Vows to Stay Amidst Departure Rumors

Dispelling all rumors concerning his departure, Dan Lanning, the head coach of the University of Oregon’s football team, has affirmed his unwavering commitment to the team. The rumors, which had been circulating for a while, linked Lanning to the head coaching vacancy at Alabama following the retirement of Nick Saban. Lanning’s confirmation of his intent to stay came in the form of a video posted on his personal account on X (formerly Twitter), thereby reassuring Oregon fans.

Lanning’s Reassuring Message

The video kicked off with footage of a team meeting for the upcoming 2024 season. It included Lanning’s inspiring message to his players about the significance of finishing what they start. The video concluded with a definite expression of his intent to stay, accentuated by visuals of Lanning smoking a cigar. This gesture not only solidified his decision but also offered a sense of relief to the fans who had been left in a state of uncertainty due to the circulating rumors.

Previous Rumors Quashed

This isn’t the first time that rumors about Lanning’s departure have surfaced. Back in November, there were speculations about him moving to Texas A&M. However, he promptly dismissed those rumors, emphasizing his satisfaction with the opportunities available at Oregon and affirming his commitment to the team.

A Track Record of Success

Lanning’s tenure at Oregon has been marked by significant successes. He boasts a 22-5 record over two seasons and has led the team to victories at the Holiday and Fiesta Bowls. His dedication to the team and his impressive track record no doubt played a role in his decision to stay, much to the delight of Oregon fans.