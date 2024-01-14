en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Oregon Ducks Triumph Over California Golden Bears in Thrilling Encounter

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 14, 2024 at 11:39 pm EST
Oregon Ducks Triumph Over California Golden Bears in Thrilling Encounter

In an adrenaline-charged basketball encounter, the California Golden Bears were pitted against the Oregon Ducks. The game was marked by a riveting performance from both teams, with the Ducks eventually prevailing in a close contest, 80-73.

California’s Persistent Effort

California put forth a strong offensive and defensive show. Their field goal (FG) percentage stood at 44.4%, coupled with a free throw (FT) percentage of 64.7%. Their prowess at the three-pointer line was evident with 6 successful attempts out of 24, a conversion rate of 25%. Jaylon Tyson was a significant contributor with 2 three-pointers out of his 4 attempts. Their defensive strength was reflected in their 3 steals and a blocked shot by Fardaws Aimaq. However, they had a total of 5 turnovers, which could have impacted their game momentum.

Oregon’s Comeback Victory

Oregon had a slightly higher FG percentage at 46% and an FT percentage of 63.2%. They exhibited superior skills at the three-pointer line with 10 successful attempts out of 28, a conversion rate of 35.7%. Jermaine Couisnard stood out, sinking 5 out of his 9 three-pointer attempts. The team also demonstrated robust defensive attributes with 5 blocked shots and 2 steals, managing to keep their turnovers to a minimal 4.

Victory Against the Odds

The Ducks, despite an initial 18-point deficit, turned the tables with a 16-2 run before the half, leading to an impressive victory. This win marked their 13th of the season and kept them unbeaten in conference play, 5-0. The triumph also reinforced their position as the only team without a Pac-12 loss this season. The victory was a testament to the Ducks’ resilience, their ability to maintain nerve under pressure, and their unwavering focus on the end goal.

The final scoreline was a testament to the intense competition between the two teams, with Oregon emerging victorious over California, 80-73. The game was an exhibition of sheer human will and determination where Oregon rallied against the odds to clinch a victory.

0
Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Sports

See more
17 seconds ago
Women's Tour Down Under: A Leap Towards Parity and Sarah Gigante's Inspiring Victory
The women’s Tour Down Under, a prominent fixture in the international cycling calendar, is gaining significant momentum in its quest for parity with its male counterpart. A crucial turning point in this journey was the decision to host separate races for men and women, commencing this Friday. The goal behind this move was to increase
Women's Tour Down Under: A Leap Towards Parity and Sarah Gigante's Inspiring Victory
Washington Triumphs over Atlanta in Professional Basketball Showdown
1 min ago
Washington Triumphs over Atlanta in Professional Basketball Showdown
New York Knicks Triumph Over Memphis Grizzlies in a Spirited Basketball Matchup
1 min ago
New York Knicks Triumph Over Memphis Grizzlies in a Spirited Basketball Matchup
Superior Performance by Iowa State Cyclones Leads to Victory Over Oklahoma State Cowboys
47 seconds ago
Superior Performance by Iowa State Cyclones Leads to Victory Over Oklahoma State Cowboys
Oregon Ducks Outplay California Golden Bears in a High-Stakes College Basketball Match
1 min ago
Oregon Ducks Outplay California Golden Bears in a High-Stakes College Basketball Match
New York Team Triumphs Over Memphis in Thrilling Basketball Match
1 min ago
New York Team Triumphs Over Memphis in Thrilling Basketball Match
Latest Headlines
World News
Women's Tour Down Under: A Leap Towards Parity and Sarah Gigante's Inspiring Victory
17 seconds
Women's Tour Down Under: A Leap Towards Parity and Sarah Gigante's Inspiring Victory
Dundee's 'Hello Lamp Post' Initiative: A Costly Climate Conversation?
22 seconds
Dundee's 'Hello Lamp Post' Initiative: A Costly Climate Conversation?
India in Focus: Political March, Weather Woes, and International Developments
28 seconds
India in Focus: Political March, Weather Woes, and International Developments
Superior Performance by Iowa State Cyclones Leads to Victory Over Oklahoma State Cowboys
47 seconds
Superior Performance by Iowa State Cyclones Leads to Victory Over Oklahoma State Cowboys
Oregon Ducks Outplay California Golden Bears in a High-Stakes College Basketball Match
1 min
Oregon Ducks Outplay California Golden Bears in a High-Stakes College Basketball Match
New York Team Triumphs Over Memphis in Thrilling Basketball Match
1 min
New York Team Triumphs Over Memphis in Thrilling Basketball Match
Washington Triumphs over Atlanta in Professional Basketball Showdown
1 min
Washington Triumphs over Atlanta in Professional Basketball Showdown
New York Knicks Triumph Over Memphis Grizzlies in a Spirited Basketball Matchup
1 min
New York Knicks Triumph Over Memphis Grizzlies in a Spirited Basketball Matchup
Drake University Triumphs Over Southern Illinois in a Spirited College Basketball Showdown
1 min
Drake University Triumphs Over Southern Illinois in a Spirited College Basketball Showdown
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
10 mins
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
25 mins
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
Global Playbook 2024: A Guide Through Major International Events
25 mins
Global Playbook 2024: A Guide Through Major International Events
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
38 mins
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
43 mins
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
47 mins
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
5 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
6 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
6 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app