en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Oregon Ducks Score Big: Secure Top Wide Receiver and Coach’s Loyalty

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 11, 2024 at 10:42 pm EST
Oregon Ducks Score Big: Secure Top Wide Receiver and Coach’s Loyalty

In a week brimming with promising developments, the University of Oregon Ducks football team has emerged stronger, leaving its fans thrilled and opponents wary. The highlight of the week was the acquisition of Evan Stewart, the top-ranked pass-catcher in the 2022 class, and the sixth overall player. Stewart, who is transferring from Texas A&M, is a five-star recruit with a formidable track record.

Stewart Bolsters Ducks’ Offensive Line

Stewart, who has 91 receptions for 1,163 yards and six touchdowns to his name, strengthens the Ducks’ already potent receiver group. His addition not only enhances the team’s offensive prowess but also makes the Ducks’ receiver group one of the best in the nation. While Stewart has two more years of college eligibility, there are whispers that he may enter the NFL Draft after the upcoming season.

Coach Lanning’s Commitment to Oregon

The Ducks’ week of favorable developments included another significant announcement. Dismissing speculation about his departure to coach the Alabama Crimson Tide, Head Coach Dan Lanning affirmed his loyalty to the Ducks. This definitive stance from Lanning is indicative of his dedication to taking the Ducks to new heights.

Ducks’ Offseason Haul

Stewart’s transfer is a jewel in the crown of the Ducks’ impressive offseason haul of talent. This haul includes several high school and transfer portal additions, echoing Coach Lanning’s commitment to fortifying the team with top-tier talent. As the Ducks gear up for the 2024 season, this week’s developments are a testament to their ambition and potential.

0
Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Sports

See more
4 mins ago
Willtrell Hartson Commits to Southern Illinois University for College Football
Former Massillon Tiger and Ohio State athlete, Willtrell Hartson, has pledged his college football future to Southern Illinois University (SIU) at the FCS level. After a season with Ohio State during which he didn’t play a single game but was part of the team’s journey to the Cotton Bowl, Hartson decided to seize a fresh
Willtrell Hartson Commits to Southern Illinois University for College Football
Florida State Prevails in Intense College Basketball Showdown Against North Carolina
8 mins ago
Florida State Prevails in Intense College Basketball Showdown Against North Carolina
New Hampshire Triumphs in Close Basketball Game Against Maine
10 mins ago
New Hampshire Triumphs in Close Basketball Game Against Maine
NBA Veteran Tucker's Future Uncertain as Trade Deadline Nears
8 mins ago
NBA Veteran Tucker's Future Uncertain as Trade Deadline Nears
Florida State Defeats North Carolina in a Thrilling College Basketball Showdown
8 mins ago
Florida State Defeats North Carolina in a Thrilling College Basketball Showdown
Bill Belichick's Era with New England Patriots Ends Amid Internal Discord
8 mins ago
Bill Belichick's Era with New England Patriots Ends Amid Internal Discord
Latest Headlines
World News
Mock Election in Tarrant County Tests Voting Equipment and Builds Voter Confidence
1 min
Mock Election in Tarrant County Tests Voting Equipment and Builds Voter Confidence
Willtrell Hartson Commits to Southern Illinois University for College Football
4 mins
Willtrell Hartson Commits to Southern Illinois University for College Football
Steve Price Criticizes Retailers for Abandoning Australia Day Merchandise
5 mins
Steve Price Criticizes Retailers for Abandoning Australia Day Merchandise
Congressman Uses 'Real Housewives' Quote to Criticize Trump
5 mins
Congressman Uses 'Real Housewives' Quote to Criticize Trump
Anura MagicMirror: A New Era in Health Monitoring Unveiled at CES
5 mins
Anura MagicMirror: A New Era in Health Monitoring Unveiled at CES
Karnataka's Kannada Organisations Resist Maharashtra's Health Insurance Scheme
6 mins
Karnataka's Kannada Organisations Resist Maharashtra's Health Insurance Scheme
NBA Veteran Tucker's Future Uncertain as Trade Deadline Nears
8 mins
NBA Veteran Tucker's Future Uncertain as Trade Deadline Nears
Florida State Defeats North Carolina in a Thrilling College Basketball Showdown
8 mins
Florida State Defeats North Carolina in a Thrilling College Basketball Showdown
Bill Belichick's Era with New England Patriots Ends Amid Internal Discord
8 mins
Bill Belichick's Era with New England Patriots Ends Amid Internal Discord
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
9 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
10 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
10 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
12 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
12 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
13 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
15 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
15 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
16 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app