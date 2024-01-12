Oregon Ducks Score Big: Secure Top Wide Receiver and Coach’s Loyalty

In a week brimming with promising developments, the University of Oregon Ducks football team has emerged stronger, leaving its fans thrilled and opponents wary. The highlight of the week was the acquisition of Evan Stewart, the top-ranked pass-catcher in the 2022 class, and the sixth overall player. Stewart, who is transferring from Texas A&M, is a five-star recruit with a formidable track record.

Stewart Bolsters Ducks’ Offensive Line

Stewart, who has 91 receptions for 1,163 yards and six touchdowns to his name, strengthens the Ducks’ already potent receiver group. His addition not only enhances the team’s offensive prowess but also makes the Ducks’ receiver group one of the best in the nation. While Stewart has two more years of college eligibility, there are whispers that he may enter the NFL Draft after the upcoming season.

Coach Lanning’s Commitment to Oregon

The Ducks’ week of favorable developments included another significant announcement. Dismissing speculation about his departure to coach the Alabama Crimson Tide, Head Coach Dan Lanning affirmed his loyalty to the Ducks. This definitive stance from Lanning is indicative of his dedication to taking the Ducks to new heights.

Ducks’ Offseason Haul

Stewart’s transfer is a jewel in the crown of the Ducks’ impressive offseason haul of talent. This haul includes several high school and transfer portal additions, echoing Coach Lanning’s commitment to fortifying the team with top-tier talent. As the Ducks gear up for the 2024 season, this week’s developments are a testament to their ambition and potential.