Orchestral Hits High Note with Pukekohe Victory

With the dawn of the New Year, the racing world witnessed a thrilling spectacle at Pukekohe as Orchestral, an outstanding filly, claimed an emphatic victory in the Barfoot & Thompson 1600. Overcoming a formidable line-up that included her previous victor, Lupo Solitario, Orchestral’s performance was nothing short of a symphony on the track.

Strategic Ride to Victory

In her last face-off at the Gr.3 Bonecrusher Stakes, Orchestral had lost narrowly to Lupo Solitario by a whisker. However, this time, she turned the tables. Despite a slow start, jockey Craig Grylls steered Orchestral strategically from the rear, orchestrating a comeback that saw her take the lead along the fence. She crossed the finishing line a comfortable 2-1/2 lengths ahead of Lupo Solitario, marking a resounding triumph over her previous conqueror.

Improved Professionalism and Promising Future

Orchestral’s victory was not just a test of her racing prowess, but also a testament to her improved professionalism. Her trainers, Robert Wellwood and Roger James, along with Grylls, lauded her upgraded conduct on the racing field. The commendations hint at her immense potential for future races and the high expectations surrounding her.

Next Steps and Prospects

As the echoes of her victory reverberate, the Kingsclere training team is mulling over Orchestral’s next strides. The options on the table include the prestigious Gr.1 Levin Classic at Trentham and the TAB Karaka Millions 3YO at Ellerslie. These choices will be guided by the potential prize money and prestige associated with each race. Looking beyond, Orchestral’s prospects extend to the Gr.1 New Zealand Oaks in March. Adding to the excitement, her full brother will be featured in the upcoming sale at Karaka Book 1 as Lot 464, attracting attention from the racing fraternity at large.