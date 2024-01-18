Orange eSport Experience 2024: Celebrating the Intersection of Gaming and Sportsmanship

When it comes to the intersection of sportsmanship and gaming, there could hardly be a more fitting celebration than the Orange eSport Experience. This event, set to unfold in Abidjan on January 19-20, 2024, is the brainchild of Orange, a leading telecommunications company and a staunch supporter of eSports in Africa. The timing is no coincidence, as the event is strategically scheduled to coincide with the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2023, hosted in Cote d’Ivoire.

Glittering Showcase of eFootball 2024

The highlight of the event will be the eFootball 2024 game, a digital simulation that brings the thrill of the soccer field to the gaming console. Fourteen African countries, namely Cote d’Ivoire, Cameroon, Guinea, Madagascar, Mali, Morocco, Democratic Republic of Congo, Senegal, Central African Republic, Sierra Leone, Benin, Ghana, Gabon, and Togo, will be represented by their respective champions, each contending for the prestigious title of African Champion.

Orange: eSports Champion in Africa

Since 2016, Orange has been a persistent advocate for eSports in Africa. The company has established various competitions with the aim of discovering and nurturing young gaming talents, and to bolster the burgeoning industry on the continent. The Orange eSport Experience was officially launched in 2018 and has since seen four pan-African finals.

More Than Just a Game

The event is not simply about competition. It is a testament to Orange’s commitment to creating opportunities for young gamers. It’s about job creation in related fields such as cybersecurity and AI, and empowering African youth through eGaming. Brelotte Ba, the Deputy CEO of Orange Middle-East and Africa, and Mamadou Bamba, Managing Director of Orange Cote d’Ivoire, both underline the company’s dedication to eSports in Africa. They see it as a potential vector for innovation, and a means to stimulate creativity and inclusivity among the young population.