en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Africa

Orange eSport Experience 2024: Celebrating the Intersection of Gaming and Sportsmanship

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 18, 2024 at 5:17 am EST
Orange eSport Experience 2024: Celebrating the Intersection of Gaming and Sportsmanship

When it comes to the intersection of sportsmanship and gaming, there could hardly be a more fitting celebration than the Orange eSport Experience. This event, set to unfold in Abidjan on January 19-20, 2024, is the brainchild of Orange, a leading telecommunications company and a staunch supporter of eSports in Africa. The timing is no coincidence, as the event is strategically scheduled to coincide with the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2023, hosted in Cote d’Ivoire.

Glittering Showcase of eFootball 2024

The highlight of the event will be the eFootball 2024 game, a digital simulation that brings the thrill of the soccer field to the gaming console. Fourteen African countries, namely Cote d’Ivoire, Cameroon, Guinea, Madagascar, Mali, Morocco, Democratic Republic of Congo, Senegal, Central African Republic, Sierra Leone, Benin, Ghana, Gabon, and Togo, will be represented by their respective champions, each contending for the prestigious title of African Champion.

Orange: eSports Champion in Africa

Since 2016, Orange has been a persistent advocate for eSports in Africa. The company has established various competitions with the aim of discovering and nurturing young gaming talents, and to bolster the burgeoning industry on the continent. The Orange eSport Experience was officially launched in 2018 and has since seen four pan-African finals.

More Than Just a Game

The event is not simply about competition. It is a testament to Orange’s commitment to creating opportunities for young gamers. It’s about job creation in related fields such as cybersecurity and AI, and empowering African youth through eGaming. Brelotte Ba, the Deputy CEO of Orange Middle-East and Africa, and Mamadou Bamba, Managing Director of Orange Cote d’Ivoire, both underline the company’s dedication to eSports in Africa. They see it as a potential vector for innovation, and a means to stimulate creativity and inclusivity among the young population.

0
Africa Gaming Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Africa

See more
1 hour ago
Survival Amid Despair: A Mother and Son's Fight Against Zambia's Cholera Outbreak
A devastating cholera outbreak in Zambia has claimed over 432 lives and infected more than 10,000 people since October, triggering a wave of fear and anguish among the affected families. Among the stricken are Sandra Nyendwa and her seven-year-old son from Lusaka, the nation’s capital, whose tale of survival underscores the severity of the crisis
Survival Amid Despair: A Mother and Son's Fight Against Zambia's Cholera Outbreak
Victoria Falls Gin: A Catalyst for Zimbabwe's Gin Renaissance
2 hours ago
Victoria Falls Gin: A Catalyst for Zimbabwe's Gin Renaissance
Sudan Suspends IGAD Membership, Shaking Up East African Bloc
2 hours ago
Sudan Suspends IGAD Membership, Shaking Up East African Bloc
African Development Bank Group and Ethiopia Normalize Relations
2 hours ago
African Development Bank Group and Ethiopia Normalize Relations
Ekow Nimako: Crafting Narratives in Black Lego
2 hours ago
Ekow Nimako: Crafting Narratives in Black Lego
Felix Tshisekedi's Historic Inauguration as President of the Democratic Republic of Congo
2 hours ago
Felix Tshisekedi's Historic Inauguration as President of the Democratic Republic of Congo
Latest Headlines
World News
Arsenal's Dominant Victory Over Crystal Palace: A Premier League Showdown
14 seconds
Arsenal's Dominant Victory Over Crystal Palace: A Premier League Showdown
Red Sox Management Grapples with Fan Dismay at Springfield Event
19 seconds
Red Sox Management Grapples with Fan Dismay at Springfield Event
News Roundup: Vaping Report, Overdraft Fee Reduction, and More
5 mins
News Roundup: Vaping Report, Overdraft Fee Reduction, and More
Maltese Blogger Ordered to Remove WhatsApp Chats Amid Data Protection Concerns
5 mins
Maltese Blogger Ordered to Remove WhatsApp Chats Amid Data Protection Concerns
Mikel Arteta on Arsenal's Scoring Strategy and Player Management
5 mins
Mikel Arteta on Arsenal's Scoring Strategy and Player Management
U.S. Ponders Surgeon General's Report on Vaping; NATO Gears Up for 'Steadfast Defender 24'
5 mins
U.S. Ponders Surgeon General's Report on Vaping; NATO Gears Up for 'Steadfast Defender 24'
Mikel Arteta Praises Team's Execution and Strategy in 5-0 Victory
5 mins
Mikel Arteta Praises Team's Execution and Strategy in 5-0 Victory
Explicit Audio Prank Disrupts World Indoor Bowls Championship
5 mins
Explicit Audio Prank Disrupts World Indoor Bowls Championship
Real Madrid Bolstered by Vazquez's Return Ahead of Almeria Clash
5 mins
Real Madrid Bolstered by Vazquez's Return Ahead of Almeria Clash
Universal ID Council Unveiled at Davos: Aims to Address the Global Identity Crisis
55 mins
Universal ID Council Unveiled at Davos: Aims to Address the Global Identity Crisis
Stunning Upset at 2024 Australian Open: Noskova Defeats Top-Ranked Świątek
2 hours
Stunning Upset at 2024 Australian Open: Noskova Defeats Top-Ranked Świątek
World Values Survey Study Unveils Rising Global Values Disparities
2 hours
World Values Survey Study Unveils Rising Global Values Disparities
The Global Tuna Industry: Navigating Stormy Seas
2 hours
The Global Tuna Industry: Navigating Stormy Seas
Russia-Ukraine Update: Asset Confiscation Bill, Unexpected Allies, and Intensifying Conflict
2 hours
Russia-Ukraine Update: Asset Confiscation Bill, Unexpected Allies, and Intensifying Conflict
Bezos' PowerPoint Ban Rule at Amazon Resurfaces Amid Company Layoffs
3 hours
Bezos' PowerPoint Ban Rule at Amazon Resurfaces Amid Company Layoffs
Political Violence and Fatalities Surge in Kenya's Narok and Baringo Counties
4 hours
Political Violence and Fatalities Surge in Kenya's Narok and Baringo Counties
Criticism and Controversy Surround the 2024 World Economic Forum Discussions
4 hours
Criticism and Controversy Surround the 2024 World Economic Forum Discussions
Accelerated Melting of Greenland Ice Sheet Raises Global Concerns
4 hours
Accelerated Melting of Greenland Ice Sheet Raises Global Concerns

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app