Orange County Football Conference Announces League Realignments for 2024 and 2025 Seasons

In a significant move to heighten the competitive spirit of high school football, the Orange County Football Conference (OCFC) recently unveiled its realignment of football-only leagues for the 2024 and 2025 seasons. This change pivots from traditional football leagues, a decision cemented during the releaguing process. The new league formations, based on Calpreps' power ratings from the past two seasons, aim to foster a greater competitive balance.
Unveiling the New Leagues
The new league alignments are as follows:
Alpha League brings together Mission Viejo, San Clemente, Los Alamitos, and Edison. Bravo League features Villa Park, Yorba Linda, Corona del Mar, San Juan Hills, Tesoro, and Newport Harbor. Delta League comprises Western, Capistrano Valley, Trabuco Hills, El Modena, Cypress, and Tustin. Epsilon League includes Huntington Beach, Laguna Hills, El Dorado, La Habra, Foothill, and Crean Lutheran. Foxtrot League is made up of Laguna Beach, Northwood, Orange, Fountain Valley, Aliso Niguel, and Dana Hills.
Iota League includes El Toro, Canyon, Troy, Sonora, Irvine, and Santa Ana. Kappa League consists of St. Margaret's, Segerstrom, Westminster, Brea Olinda, Esperanza, and Garden Grove. Lastly, Sigma League brings together Estancia, Rancho Alamitos, Santa Ana Valley, Calvary Chapel, Los Amigos, and Ocean View.
Towards a More Competitive Landscape
This reshuffling of the leagues is expected to significantly enhance the competitive nature of high school football within the county. Not only does it promise an exciting season for the players, but it also offers fans the thrill of unpredictability and intense match-ups.
Reclassification Appeals in South Carolina
In a related development, six Upstate schools in South Carolina have appealed against the reclassification proposals from the South Carolina High School League, which implemented a 3x multiplier rule for the first time. Four out of these six schools, including two private institutions, had their appeals dismissed. These schools now have the option to appeal against the decision to the league's appellate panel. Further appeals from other Upstate schools are slated for Wednesday.