Orange Cassidy Reflects on His AEW Journey and the Iconic Stadium Stampede Match

Breaking the mould with his unconventional wrestling style, Orange Cassidy, the International Champion and an ‘AEW original,’ recently shared his journey and experiences in All Elite Wrestling (AEW) during an interview with Adrian Hernandez. This no-frills conversation offered a glimpse into the life and mindset of one of pro-wrestling’s most unpredictable athletes.

Orange Cassidy: A Unique Success Story

Amidst the high-flying, power-packed world of professional wrestling, Cassidy stands as an intriguing anomaly. His approach to the craft is a testament to his individuality, combining nonchalant mannerisms with a razor-sharp wrestling acumen. Addressing his rise to fame, Cassidy shrugged off the label of ‘overnight success.’ He stated, ‘I want to be accepted for who I am now, not for the struggles from my past.’ This statement highlighted his belief in the present and his desire to be recognized for his current contributions.

AEW: A Platform for Authenticity

Cassidy credits AEW for providing a platform that encourages authenticity and individuality. He feels that AEW’s unique approach allowed him to thrive, not by altering his style to fit into a preconceived mould, but by embracing his distinctive wrestling style. This approach, he believes, has played a significant role in his success.

A Memorable Moment: The Stadium Stampede Match

Recalling the Stadium Stampede Match at AEW All In 2023, Cassidy narrated a particularly brutal encounter with Jon Moxley. In an unforgettable moment, Moxley attacked Cassidy with a fork, leaving him with a permanent scar that serves as a testament to his commitment to the craft. Despite the intensity of the encounter, Cassidy remains unwavering in his dedication to AEW and his unique wrestling style.

In a world where conformity is the norm, Orange Cassidy’s journey in AEW is a refreshing narrative of individuality and authenticity. His story serves as a reminder that success can be achieved on one’s own terms, whether in the wrestling ring or beyond.