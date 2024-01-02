en English
Sports

Orange Bowl Exposes Critical Issues in College Football

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:15 pm EST
The Orange Bowl, a historic college football game, cast a spotlight on notable issues plaguing the sport when Georgia trounced Florida State with a staggering score of 63-3. The result was swayed by the glaring absence of more than a dozen key players from Florida State, who either chose to opt-out of the non-playoff game or were in the transfer portal. This predicament underscored concerns about the present state of college football and the urgent need for systemic reform.

Proposed Solutions

Among the proposed solutions to address these issues are providing draft-eligible players with comprehensive insurance policies to mitigate injury risks, offering name, image, and likeness (NIL) deals through sponsors like Capital One, scheduling bowl games in April as spring exhibitions, counting non-playoff matchups as the next season’s non-conference games, postponing the transfer-portal window to January, sharing bowl revenue with players, implementing contracts to control transfers, and redefining the role of student-athletes.

Incentivizing Player Participation

These suggestions aim to incentivize player participation, maintain team rosters for bowl games, and enhance the overall significance and viewership of the games. However, each solution comes with its unique set of challenges and potential impacts on the traditional college football experience. Despite the lopsided score in the Orange Bowl, the Rose Bowl proved to be a nail-biter, with Michigan securing a spot in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game after defeating Alabama in overtime. The game was balanced at 20-20 in the final minutes, but Michigan managed to score in overtime while their defense stopped Alabama, concluding at 27-20.

Michigan’s Historic Victory

This victory marks Michigan’s first national championship game since 1998, and they will be pursuing their first national title since 1997. Michigan quarterback J J McCarthy reflected on the emotional victory over Alabama in the Orange Bowl, contrasting it with previous defeats. The team’s strategy for the game was tailored to counter Alabama’s prowess, and they succeeded in securing a victory despite some special teams’ blunders and errors. The defense stood firm when it mattered the most, leading to a well-earned win for the Wolverines.

Sports
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

