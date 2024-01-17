Or Dadia Ends Aberdeen FC Loan Spell Without Any Game Time

Or Dadia, the 26-year-old defender, has cut short his loan spell with Aberdeen FC, without having played a single minute for the team. The player was loaned from the Israeli club Hapoel Be'er Sheva during the summer, with Aberdeen holding an exclusive option to make the transfer permanent.

Dadia's Unplayed Stint at Aberdeen

Dadia found himself on the bench for every Europa Conference League match and was included in the matchday squad at the season's onset. However, he did not get to feature in any games since August. Despite his regular presence in the team's gatherings, Dadia was unable to break into the starting lineup or register any competitive appearances under the club's management.

Aberdeen's Decision and Dadia's Future

Aberdeen FC chose not to exercise their option to sign him permanently. Consequently, Dadia has returned to Hapoel Be'er Sheva, marking a premature end to his stint with Aberdeen. This event comes at a time when Aberdeen has not made any new signings during the January transfer window and has already released two of their 13 summer signings.

Club Statement on Dadia's Departure

In an official statement, Aberdeen thanked Or Dadia for his efforts during his time at the club and wished him well for his future career. The club's recognition of his contributions, despite not featuring in any matches, speaks volumes about the professionalism and commitment he exhibited during his tenure.