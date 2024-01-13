en English
Ontario Teacher Heidi Cordner to Spotlight Arm Wrestling’s Unique Sportsmanship on Triller TV

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 8:48 pm EST
Ontario Teacher Heidi Cordner to Spotlight Arm Wrestling's Unique Sportsmanship on Triller TV

Heidi Cordner, a high school math teacher from Newmarket, Ontario, is ready to demonstrate the unique sportsmanship of professional arm wrestling as it takes center stage on Triller TV. Cordner, drawn to the sport’s ethos of respect and camaraderie, will face off against Sweden’s Anna Gronlung in a best-of-five supermatch on the ‘All or Nothing’ event this Saturday.

Arm Wrestling: A Test of Technique, Not Just Strength

Contrary to common misconception, arm wrestling is not just a test of brute strength—it’s a sophisticated contest of technique, strategy, and specific physical conditioning. The focus is primarily on the hand, wrist, and forearm, a fact that Cordner, who was encouraged into arm wrestling by her fitness enthusiast father and future husband, is keen to emphasize.

A Unique Sportsmanship: Competitors Who Help Each Other

In arm wrestling, the sportsmanship is unique. After matches, competitors often share tips and advice for improvement—a testament to the respect and friendship that permeates this sporting community. Cordner’s upcoming match against Gronlung is a perfect example of this ethos in action.

Arm Wrestle Canada: Elevating Canadian Arm Wrestling

The ‘All or Nothing’ event also features a headline match between American Jeff ‘Popeye’ Dabe and Canadian Jason Costantini. The event is organized by Arm Wrestle Canada (AWC), a group founded by former arm wrestler Magda Kaczmarek. AWC started holding local tournaments during the COVID-19 pandemic and has now expanded its scope to international events. This initiative provides Canadian athletes with the chance to compete against Europe’s more experienced arm wrestlers, thereby boosting the standing and competitive experience of Canada’s arm wrestling community.

Canada International Relations Sports
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

