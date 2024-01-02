Ontario Lacrosse Association Delays Controversial Policy Amidst Strong Opposition

The Ontario Lacrosse Association (OLA) has decided to postpone its recently announced policy regarding participation in non-sanctioned events. This policy, announced on December 22nd, initially stated that individuals who participated in non-sanctioned lacrosse events after March 11, extending through October 2024, would be ineligible for sanctioned programs for the current and the following season.

Strong Opposition and Criticism

This decision, widely criticized as ‘short-sighted,’ faced robust opposition from various lacrosse organizations. Among those voicing their dissent were the Ontario Women’s Field Lacrosse League (OWFL) and the Barrie Minor Lacrosse Association (BMLA). Both organizations expressed their discontent regarding the lack of consultation prior to the policy announcement.

Policy Halted and Consultation Announced

Following recommendations from minor lacrosse league governors, the OLA decided to suspend the policy on December 31. The association also announced a consultation period for possible amendments and clarifications to the policy.

The Intent Behind the Policy

The policy was initially introduced to enforce player safety and ensure the quality of play. It aimed to prevent participation in non-sanctioned leagues, which may not have the same safety measures in place as OLA-sanctioned events. However, non-sanctioned programs are popular among players looking for additional development opportunities.

Lacrosse Canada, the national governing body, also expressed concerns about the policy’s impact and the lack of communication surrounding its introduction. A petition against the policy has garnered over 5,500 signatures.

In response to the backlash, the OLA has agreed to re-evaluate the policy. They will allow input from stakeholders to address the needs and objectives of the lacrosse community. This decision signifies a willingness to listen to the concerns of the players and organizations, a move seen as vital to the continued growth of the sport.