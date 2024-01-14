en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Canada

Ontario Hockey League Reschedules Erie Otters Game due to Travel Conditions

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 14, 2024 at 6:57 pm EST
Ontario Hockey League Reschedules Erie Otters Game due to Travel Conditions

A significant schedule change has been announced by the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) for the upcoming clash between the Erie Otters and the Sarnia Sting. Initially earmarked for a 2 P.M. start on Monday, January 14th, the game will now commence at 4 P.M., a delay of two hours. This adjustment has been necessitated by travel conditions in the Buffalo area.

Adjustments for Fans

To accommodate the schedule shift, the Erie Insurance Arena will open its doors at 3 P.M. for the general public and at 2:30 P.M. for season ticket members. The OHL is making efforts to ensure that the change doesn’t dampen the spirits of the fans. To sweeten the deal, those attending the game can enjoy promotional offers.

Special Offers for Fans

Admission has been set at a discounted rate of $5 for fans aged 17 and under. Moreover, there will be $2 specials on hot dogs and soft drinks, as well as $1 popcorn available at the venue. Such measures are part of a wider initiative to maintain fan engagement and excitement despite the delay.

Implications on the League

Such a schedule change, though necessary for safety reasons due to the travel conditions, has ripple effects on the dynamics of the League. The Erie Otters recently defeated the Flint Firebirds 7-2 with Dylan Edwards scoring three goals. The Otters, along with teams like the Ottawa 67’s, Saginaw Spirit, Oshawa Generals, North Bay Battalion, Brantford Bulldogs, and Windsor Spitfires, form the pulsating heart of the Ontario Hockey League. Rescheduling games is no small feat, and the OHL’s efficient management of the situation underlines its commitment to the safety of the teams and the satisfaction of the fans.

0
Canada Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Canada

See more
2 mins ago
White Cliff Minerals Acquires Radium Point Project, Sets Sights on Canadian Exploration
White Cliff Minerals, an Australian exploration company, has broadened its international horizons with the acquisition of the Radium Point IOCG-uranium silver project in the Northwest Territories of Canada. This move comes on the heels of the company’s previous procurement of 61 mineral claims in Nunavut’s Coppermine River region. The Radium Point project, spanning over 3,100km2,
White Cliff Minerals Acquires Radium Point Project, Sets Sights on Canadian Exploration
2024: A Pivotal Year for Films and TV Shows
7 hours ago
2024: A Pivotal Year for Films and TV Shows
Quebec's Caribou Population: Conservationists Urge for Long-Promised Recovery Plan Amid Delays
7 hours ago
Quebec's Caribou Population: Conservationists Urge for Long-Promised Recovery Plan Amid Delays
Cold Snap Causes Flood, Shuts Down Emergency Department of Mission Memorial Hospital
6 hours ago
Cold Snap Causes Flood, Shuts Down Emergency Department of Mission Memorial Hospital
Emergency Department at Mission Memorial Hospital Temporarily Closed Following Burst Pipes
6 hours ago
Emergency Department at Mission Memorial Hospital Temporarily Closed Following Burst Pipes
Peter's on Eglinton: Keeping The Flame of Nostalgic Family Dining Alive
6 hours ago
Peter's on Eglinton: Keeping The Flame of Nostalgic Family Dining Alive
Latest Headlines
World News
Polo in Sabah: An Affordable Sport, Not Just for the Elite
1 min
Polo in Sabah: An Affordable Sport, Not Just for the Elite
Trump Set for Potential Victory in Iowa, Despite Weather Setbacks
1 min
Trump Set for Potential Victory in Iowa, Despite Weather Setbacks
Retirement Security: Lifting the Cap on Taxable Earnings and the Implications for Social Security
1 min
Retirement Security: Lifting the Cap on Taxable Earnings and the Implications for Social Security
Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Quits PML-N, Hints at New Political Formation
2 mins
Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Quits PML-N, Hints at New Political Formation
UCLA Bruins Gear Up for Critical Home Game Against Washington Huskies
2 mins
UCLA Bruins Gear Up for Critical Home Game Against Washington Huskies
Access Health CT Champions Inclusive Healthcare with Statewide Enrollment Fairs
2 mins
Access Health CT Champions Inclusive Healthcare with Statewide Enrollment Fairs
Sideline Reporter Shines On and Off the Field During NFL Wild Card Playoff
2 mins
Sideline Reporter Shines On and Off the Field During NFL Wild Card Playoff
Sanders Questions Public Enthusiasm for Biden's Reelection Amidst Global Unrest
2 mins
Sanders Questions Public Enthusiasm for Biden's Reelection Amidst Global Unrest
UK Life Expectancy Declines: A Decade Back in Time
2 mins
UK Life Expectancy Declines: A Decade Back in Time
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
3 hours
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
3 hours
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
9 hours
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
12 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
13 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
13 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
15 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
19 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
20 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app