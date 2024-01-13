en English
Ons Jabeur vs. Yuliia Starodubtseva: An Intriguing Clash at the Australian Open

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:52 am EST
Ons Jabeur vs. Yuliia Starodubtseva: An Intriguing Clash at the Australian Open

World No. 6, Ons Jabeur, is set to take on Yuliia Starodubtseva, the world’s 152nd ranked player, in a highly anticipated Round of 128 at the Australian Open. This thrilling match, scheduled for Sunday, January 14, will be broadcast live on ESPN and can also be streamed on Fubo.

Performance Analysis

Jabeur’s last appearance on the court was against Iga Swiatek at the Akron WTA Finals Guadalajara on November 3, 2023, a match she unfortunately lost. On the flip side, Starodubtseva’s last outing was marked by a triumphant qualifying round victory over Gabriela Knutson.

When it comes to performance on hard courts over the past year, Jabeur has a commendable record of 16-11, including a title win. In contrast, Starodubtseva has managed a 1-3 record on the same surface, indicating a vast disparity in their on-court prowess.

Statistics and Odds

Delving into the finer details, Jabeur boasts better statistics in both service and return games on hard courts. She stands at the 165th position in terms of break points won. Starodubtseva, however, has lower winning percentages in service and return games on hard courts and is ranked a distant 338th in break points won.

Considering the odds for the upcoming 2024 Australian Open, Jabeur enjoys a +4000 chance to clinch the title. On the other hand, Starodubtseva faces steep odds at +50000, making Jabeur the clear favorite in the betting world.

Viewing Details

The match between Jabeur and Starodubtseva is undeniably one to watch, offering an intriguing matchup between an established player and an up-and-coming talent. The Australian Open, including this captivating match, will be broadcast on ESPN, ensuring tennis fans around the globe can partake in the excitement.

As the clock ticks down to the Jabeur vs. Starodubtseva match, the anticipation builds, promising a thrilling display of talent, determination, and sportsmanship at the Australian Open.

Australia Sports
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

