en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Ons Jabeur Bares Her Soul in ‘This is Me’: An Intimate Account of Triumph and Tribulation

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 6, 2024 at 10:49 pm EST
Ons Jabeur Bares Her Soul in ‘This is Me’: An Intimate Account of Triumph and Tribulation

On January 7, 2024, the world will get a closer look into the life of Tunisian professional tennis player, Ons Jabeur, with the release of her documentary, ‘This is Me.’ The film promises a candid account of her personal and professional journey, including her struggle in the aftermath of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships finals and her longing to start a family with her husband, Karim Kamoun.

Unveiling the Emotional Roller Coaster

In the documentary, Jabeur opens up about the emotional distress that followed her defeat in the 2023 Wimbledon Championships finals, where she went down to Czech player Marketa Vondrousova with a score of 6-4, 6-4 in a mere 80 minutes. This loss was not just another professional setback for Jabeur, but it also marked her second consecutive defeat in a Wimbledon final, adding to the emotional toll.

Jabeur discusses the immense pressure she felt stepping onto the court, not just for the pursuit of her maiden Grand Slam title, but also connected to a personal longing. The couple had decided that a win at Wimbledon would trigger their plans to start a family, amplifying the stakes of the match. The defeat shattered this dream for the near term, leaving both Jabeur and Kamoun emotionally devastated.

A Journey Marked by Defeats and Determination

Throughout her career, Jabeur has reached three Grand Slam finals, with defeats at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships to Elena Rybakina, the 2022 US Open to Iga Swiatek, and the 2023 Wimbledon Championships to Marketa Vondrousova. Each loss has been a blow, not just professionally but personally as well.

Yet, Jabeur remains steadfast in her quest. Despite the setbacks and the fear of competing in another final, she continues to be driven by her life’s mission: winning a Grand Slam. This goal has made her more than just a tennis player; she is a symbol of hope and perseverance, a testament to the strength of the human spirit in the face of adversity.

‘This is Me’ promises to be an emotional journey, offering an intimate depiction of the trials and tribulations, the hopes and heartaches, and the unyielding determination of a remarkable sportswoman. As Jabeur prepares to share her story, the world stands ready to listen, learn, and be inspired.

0
Sports Tennis Tunisia
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Sports

See more
33 seconds ago
New Zealand's Jack Loutit Displays Potential Despite ASB Classic Defeat
In the midst of the thrilling second round of qualifying at the men’s ASB Classic, 19-year-old New Zealand tennis player, Jack Loutit, encountered a challenging adversary. Fresh off his first-round victory over Australia’s Blake Mott, Loutit faced off against the formidable American player, Alex Michelsen. Michelsen’s Dominance Michelsen, who recently competed in the Next Gen
New Zealand's Jack Loutit Displays Potential Despite ASB Classic Defeat
Kakeru's Heartbreaking Mistake at Street Fighter 6 Japan Qualifier
6 mins ago
Kakeru's Heartbreaking Mistake at Street Fighter 6 Japan Qualifier
Devils Fall Short in Second Hughes Bowl Against Canucks Despite Daws' Heroics
6 mins ago
Devils Fall Short in Second Hughes Bowl Against Canucks Despite Daws' Heroics
Baltimore Ravens Refocus for Playoffs Following Defeat by Pittsburgh Steelers
2 mins ago
Baltimore Ravens Refocus for Playoffs Following Defeat by Pittsburgh Steelers
Dusty Hernandez Harrison Preserves Undefeated Record in Boxing Showdown
4 mins ago
Dusty Hernandez Harrison Preserves Undefeated Record in Boxing Showdown
WWE’s Roman Reigns Defends Title in High-Stakes Match: Royal Rumble 2024 Preview
6 mins ago
WWE’s Roman Reigns Defends Title in High-Stakes Match: Royal Rumble 2024 Preview
Latest Headlines
World News
Congress Protests Over Delayed New Terminal Inauguration at Pune Airport
24 seconds
Congress Protests Over Delayed New Terminal Inauguration at Pune Airport
New Zealand's Jack Loutit Displays Potential Despite ASB Classic Defeat
34 seconds
New Zealand's Jack Loutit Displays Potential Despite ASB Classic Defeat
Minnesota Health Department to Host Public Hearing on Sanford Medical Center Unit Closure
43 seconds
Minnesota Health Department to Host Public Hearing on Sanford Medical Center Unit Closure
The Influence of Western Propaganda: A Deep Dive into Media Control and Global Perceptions
46 seconds
The Influence of Western Propaganda: A Deep Dive into Media Control and Global Perceptions
Sri Lanka's Treasury Enforces Fiscal Discipline Ahead of 2024 Election Year
48 seconds
Sri Lanka's Treasury Enforces Fiscal Discipline Ahead of 2024 Election Year
Sri Lanka's Economic Struggles: Government Attempts Recovery Amidst Debates on IMF Assistance
2 mins
Sri Lanka's Economic Struggles: Government Attempts Recovery Amidst Debates on IMF Assistance
Baltimore Ravens Refocus for Playoffs Following Defeat by Pittsburgh Steelers
2 mins
Baltimore Ravens Refocus for Playoffs Following Defeat by Pittsburgh Steelers
Nation Grapples with Electoral Reform and Infrastructural Challenges
2 mins
Nation Grapples with Electoral Reform and Infrastructural Challenges
EcoWaste Coalition Advocates for a Smoke- and Litter-Free Traslacion 2024
2 mins
EcoWaste Coalition Advocates for a Smoke- and Litter-Free Traslacion 2024
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
2 hours
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
2 hours
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
2 hours
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence
3 hours
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence
War Hospital: A Gritty Encounter with WWI Medical Strategy
8 hours
War Hospital: A Gritty Encounter with WWI Medical Strategy
WoW Season of Discovery: Players React to Latest Hunter Class Nerf
8 hours
WoW Season of Discovery: Players React to Latest Hunter Class Nerf
New JN.1 Omicron Variant Triggers Global Alarm Amid Rapid Spread
9 hours
New JN.1 Omicron Variant Triggers Global Alarm Amid Rapid Spread
Abune Petros' Christmas Benediction: A Call for Unity and Global Peace
10 hours
Abune Petros' Christmas Benediction: A Call for Unity and Global Peace
Rapid Global Spread of New Omicron Variant JN.1 Rings Alarm Bells
10 hours
Rapid Global Spread of New Omicron Variant JN.1 Rings Alarm Bells

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app