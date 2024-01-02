ONE Championship’s Thrilling Year in Muay Thai: 2023 Review and 2024 Outlook

In the world of Muay Thai, the year 2023 has been nothing short of spectacular, thanks to ONE Championship. A series of electrifying fights have kept fans on the edge of their seats, with each event unfolding as a testament to the sheer skill, determination, and spirit of the fighters.

Super-fight: Rodtang vs. Superlek

Undoubtedly, one of the most significant highlights was the historic super-fight between Rodtang Jitmuangnon, the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion, and Superlek Kiatmoo9, the ONE Flyweight Kickboxing World Champion. This eagerly awaited catchweight bout took place in September at ONE Friday Fights 34. Superlek emerged victorious by unanimous decision, dealing Rodtang his first-ever loss in the ONE Championship.

Featherweight Showdown: Tawanchai vs. Superbon

As the year drew to a close, another crucial fight captured worldwide attention. Tawanchai PK Saenchai defended his ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Title against former champion Superbon Singha Mawynn. The closely fought match ended with a majority decision in favor of Tawanchai, adding another thrilling chapter to the annals of Muay Thai.

Other Notable Fights

The year was also marked by three other remarkable fights: Jo Nattawut vs. Luke Lessei, Allycia Hellen Rodrigues vs. Janet Todd, and Seksan vs. Tyson Harrison. Each of these fights showcased the athletes’ grit and resilience, further elevating the stature of the sport.

Looking Ahead: Superlek’s Upcoming Title Defense

As we usher in 2024, all eyes are on Superlek, who remained undefeated throughout 2023. He is set to defend his title against Elias Mahmoudi at ONE Fight Night 18 in January. The event is scheduled to take place at the famed Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. This will be Superlek’s second world championship defense, following his initial defense against Danial Williams earlier last year.

The year 2023 has been a landmark year for Muay Thai, and as the new year dawns, fans worldwide eagerly anticipate more thrilling encounters in the ring.