en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

ONE Championship’s Thrilling Year in Muay Thai: 2023 Review and 2024 Outlook

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:20 am EST
ONE Championship’s Thrilling Year in Muay Thai: 2023 Review and 2024 Outlook

In the world of Muay Thai, the year 2023 has been nothing short of spectacular, thanks to ONE Championship. A series of electrifying fights have kept fans on the edge of their seats, with each event unfolding as a testament to the sheer skill, determination, and spirit of the fighters.

Super-fight: Rodtang vs. Superlek

Undoubtedly, one of the most significant highlights was the historic super-fight between Rodtang Jitmuangnon, the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion, and Superlek Kiatmoo9, the ONE Flyweight Kickboxing World Champion. This eagerly awaited catchweight bout took place in September at ONE Friday Fights 34. Superlek emerged victorious by unanimous decision, dealing Rodtang his first-ever loss in the ONE Championship.

Featherweight Showdown: Tawanchai vs. Superbon

As the year drew to a close, another crucial fight captured worldwide attention. Tawanchai PK Saenchai defended his ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Title against former champion Superbon Singha Mawynn. The closely fought match ended with a majority decision in favor of Tawanchai, adding another thrilling chapter to the annals of Muay Thai.

Other Notable Fights

The year was also marked by three other remarkable fights: Jo Nattawut vs. Luke Lessei, Allycia Hellen Rodrigues vs. Janet Todd, and Seksan vs. Tyson Harrison. Each of these fights showcased the athletes’ grit and resilience, further elevating the stature of the sport.

Looking Ahead: Superlek’s Upcoming Title Defense

As we usher in 2024, all eyes are on Superlek, who remained undefeated throughout 2023. He is set to defend his title against Elias Mahmoudi at ONE Fight Night 18 in January. The event is scheduled to take place at the famed Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. This will be Superlek’s second world championship defense, following his initial defense against Danial Williams earlier last year.

The year 2023 has been a landmark year for Muay Thai, and as the new year dawns, fans worldwide eagerly anticipate more thrilling encounters in the ring.

0
Sports Thailand
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

African Giants Nigeria and Ghana Gear Up for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations

By Salman Khan

Stoke City's Lineup Shuffle: Returns, Absences, and Injuries

By Salman Khan

Crossmolina AFC Appoints Mick Duffy as New Manager Amid Super League Reshuffle

By Salman Khan

2024 Under Armour All-America Game: A Glimpse into the Future of College Sports

By Salman Khan

Sunderland's Ukrainian Impact: Nazariy Rusyn Scores Debut Goal and Tim ...
@Interviews · 1 min
Sunderland's Ukrainian Impact: Nazariy Rusyn Scores Debut Goal and Tim ...
heart comment 0
Philip Poole Appointed as First Head Coach of Super League Carolina

By Salman Khan

Philip Poole Appointed as First Head Coach of Super League Carolina
Peter Shalulile Outscores Top Global Players: A Testament to African Football

By Salman Khan

Peter Shalulile Outscores Top Global Players: A Testament to African Football
Tomiwa Durojaiye Enters NCAA Transfer Portal, Testing Mountaineers’ Limits

By Salman Khan

Tomiwa Durojaiye Enters NCAA Transfer Portal, Testing Mountaineers' Limits
Fernando Alonso Adds Vantage DTM Chassis to His Racing Collection

By Salman Khan

Fernando Alonso Adds Vantage DTM Chassis to His Racing Collection
Latest Headlines
World News
Pressed CEO Justin Nedelman: Elevating Plant-Forward Nutrition
10 seconds
Pressed CEO Justin Nedelman: Elevating Plant-Forward Nutrition
A day in the life of Mahiya Mahi's election run
33 seconds
A day in the life of Mahiya Mahi's election run
African Giants Nigeria and Ghana Gear Up for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations
45 seconds
African Giants Nigeria and Ghana Gear Up for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations
Tipton and Coseley Building Society Donates Over £9,738 to Charities Amid Cost of Living Crisis
46 seconds
Tipton and Coseley Building Society Donates Over £9,738 to Charities Amid Cost of Living Crisis
Stoke City's Lineup Shuffle: Returns, Absences, and Injuries
55 seconds
Stoke City's Lineup Shuffle: Returns, Absences, and Injuries
McGuinness and Dombrovskis Face Hearings for EU Commissioner Nominations
56 seconds
McGuinness and Dombrovskis Face Hearings for EU Commissioner Nominations
Crossmolina AFC Appoints Mick Duffy as New Manager Amid Super League Reshuffle
58 seconds
Crossmolina AFC Appoints Mick Duffy as New Manager Amid Super League Reshuffle
2024 Under Armour All-America Game: A Glimpse into the Future of College Sports
1 min
2024 Under Armour All-America Game: A Glimpse into the Future of College Sports
Senator Kennedy Criticizes President Biden Amidst Democratic Discord
1 min
Senator Kennedy Criticizes President Biden Amidst Democratic Discord
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
2 hours
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
2 hours
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
4 hours
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
6 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
8 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
8 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
9 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
9 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
9 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app