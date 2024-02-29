ONE Championship Makes Historic Debut in Qatar: Fighters Ready for ONE 166 Showdown

Doha, Qatar, becomes the focal point in the combat sports landscape as ONE Championship gears up for its inaugural event, ONE 166: Qatar, this Friday. Hosted at the Lusail Sports Arena, the event promises a thrilling lineup, including three World Championship rematches and a diverse undercard showcasing top martial arts talent.

Advertisment

Star-Studded Lineup Set to Ignite Qatar

Headlining the event, Thanh Le and Tang Kai will clash in a highly anticipated ONE Featherweight MMA World Title unification bout. Le, the interim featherweight champion, emphasizes the significance of ONE's debut in Qatar for the company and fighters in the region. Reinier de Ridder, defending his ONE Middleweight MMA World Title, and Mehdi Zatout, a renowned Muay Thai practitioner stepping into the boxing ring, also highlight the event's importance for the Middle East's martial arts scene. Zuhayr Al-Qahtani, a key figure in the lineup, expresses his gratitude and excitement for the opportunity to perform on such a grand stage.

Combat Sports in the Middle East: A New Era Begins

Advertisment

The introduction of ONE Championship to Qatar marks a pivotal moment for combat sports in the Middle East. Fighters like Amir Aliakbari see this event as a catalyst for martial arts development in the region and anticipate further expansion into other Middle Eastern markets. The event not only showcases the sport's elite but also emphasizes the growing appeal of martial arts in the Gulf world, with athletes expressing confidence in ONE's ability to deliver an unforgettable spectacle.

Global Broadcast and Regional Impact

ONE 166: Qatar will be broadcast worldwide, with exclusive airing on beIN Sports in the MENA region and livestreaming on Prime Video for members in the U.S. and Canada. The event's global reach and partnerships with entities like Visit Qatar and Ooredoo Qatar underline the international and local significance of this martial arts extravaganza. As fighters ready themselves for battle, the anticipation builds for what promises to be a historic night in Doha.

As the combat sports community turns its gaze towards Doha, the impact of ONE 166: Qatar extends beyond the confines of the Lusail Sports Arena. This event not only underscores the Middle East's rising prominence in the martial arts world but also sets the stage for future endeavors in the region. With a successful showcase, ONE Championship could pave the way for further international events, fostering a deeper appreciation and development of combat sports across the Middle East.