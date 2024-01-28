ONE Championship 165 Recap: Holzken Knocks Out Akiyama, Aoki Ends Losing Streak

In an electrifying display of mixed martial arts (MMA) prowess, ONE Championship 165 hosted a series of riveting fights at Tokyo's Ariake Arena on January 28, 2023. The event was particularly significant for fighters Yoshihiro 'Sexyama' Akiyama and Shinya Aoki, who faced formidable opponents in their respective bouts.

Akiyama vs Holzken: A Surprising Knockout

Yoshihiro 'Sexyama' Akiyama, a seasoned MMA combatant, locked horns with former Glory kickboxing champion Nieky Holzken in a unique custom rules bout. The fight, however, ended in an unexpected knockout victory for Holzken. In less than two minutes, Holzken floored Akiyama with a potent combination of a left hook, body shot, and right hand. This knockout victory not only ended Akiyama's two-fight win streak but also snapped Holzken's two-fight losing streak.

Aoki vs Lineker: A Triumph Over Replacement

In another high-stakes match, Shinya Aoki was initially slated to face Sage Northcutt. However, due to visa issues with his coaches, Northcutt had to withdraw from the contest at the eleventh hour. John Lineker, the replacement, was subsequently choked out by Aoki via a rear-naked choke/face crank within three minutes. Aoki's win marked his first victory on home soil since 2020, effectively ending his four-fight losing streak. Despite his loss, Lineker, who was on a two-fight winning streak, is likely to face Liam Harrison in a future Muay Thai bout.

What's Next?

The ONE Championship 165 has left some indelible marks. Holzken, after his knockout win, expressed interest in continuing with special rules fights in ONE Championship and also walked away with a $50,000 bonus. For Akiyama, it will be back to the drawing board, while Aoki's victory heralds a possible turnaround in his career. Regardless of the outcomes, the event showcased the inherent unpredictability and thrill of MMA, reminding us that in the ring, anything is possible.