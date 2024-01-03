en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Onalaska High School Boys Basketball Team Clinches Comprehensive Victory Over Sparta

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:06 pm EST
Onalaska High School Boys Basketball Team Clinches Comprehensive Victory Over Sparta

On Tuesday, the Onalaska High School boys basketball team regained its form with an emphatic 85-45 victory over Sparta in MVC play. Leading the charge for the Hilltoppers was senior wing Evan Anderson, scoring all his 15 points in the first half, helping the team establish a commanding 37-point lead at halftime.

Key Contributors for Onalaska

Not just Anderson, his teammates also rose to the occasion. Sophomore guard Ian Kowal pitched in with 12 points while junior guard Broden Steiner added 11 points off the bench. Junior guard Jack Smith was another standout performer with his three 3-pointers contributing to his nine-point tally.

Upcoming Games

With this victory, the Hilltoppers are now gearing up to host Mount Horeb on Saturday. On the other side, Sparta, despite a valiant effort by their leading scorer, junior forward Gavin Rhead, who scored nine points, is looking ahead to hosting its next three games, commencing with a matchup against Aquinas.

Other Games in the League

In other basketball games, Holmen defeated Tomah 67-49, led by the sophomore Alex Berget who scored 16 points. G-E-T showed resilience by bouncing back from a previous loss, beating Mauston 74-55, with senior Cody Schmitz scoring a game-high 32 points. Bangor triumphed over Blair-Taylor 74-68, with senior Chase Horstman netting 18 points, and Cashton maintained its undefeated streak, dominating La Farge 72-41, led by senior Connor Butzler who scored 22 points. Prairie du Chien finished victorious against Fennimore with a 60-51 final score, thanks to Tyler Harris‘s 24 points. Furthermore, in boys swimming, O/H/A/L defeated Logan/Central/West Salem with senior Brock Hanson and sophomores Daniel Ott and Warrick Ranis winning in three events.

0
Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Reggie Bush Unveils 'Character Concerns' Behind 2006 NFL Draft Snub

By Salman Khan

Amandeep Kaur: Jharkhand's Rising Star in High Jump

By Salman Khan

University of Hawai'i Men's Volleyball Team Gears up for 2024 Season

By Salman Khan

Brooklyn Nets Suffer Severe Defeat Against New Orleans Pelicans

By Salman Khan

Tiger Style Wrestling Triumphs Over Virginia Tech in a Thrilling Comeb ...
@Sports · 2 mins
Tiger Style Wrestling Triumphs Over Virginia Tech in a Thrilling Comeb ...
heart comment 0
Chelsea FC’s January Transfer Window: Ambition vs Reality

By Salman Khan

Chelsea FC's January Transfer Window: Ambition vs Reality
Calgary Flames Break Scoring Droughts in 3-1 Victory over Minnesota Wild

By Salman Khan

Calgary Flames Break Scoring Droughts in 3-1 Victory over Minnesota Wild
Boys’ Prep Basketball: A Snapshot of Competitive Court Battles

By Salman Khan

Boys' Prep Basketball: A Snapshot of Competitive Court Battles
Unbeaten Lee University Lady Flames Upset by Mississippi College Lady Choctaws

By Salman Khan

Unbeaten Lee University Lady Flames Upset by Mississippi College Lady Choctaws
Latest Headlines
World News
Reggie Bush Unveils 'Character Concerns' Behind 2006 NFL Draft Snub
2 mins
Reggie Bush Unveils 'Character Concerns' Behind 2006 NFL Draft Snub
National Conference Tackles Rising Infertility Cases in Jammu and Kashmir
2 mins
National Conference Tackles Rising Infertility Cases in Jammu and Kashmir
Win Daki: A Farmer's Journey to Millionaire Minister in Papua New Guinea
2 mins
Win Daki: A Farmer's Journey to Millionaire Minister in Papua New Guinea
Amandeep Kaur: Jharkhand's Rising Star in High Jump
2 mins
Amandeep Kaur: Jharkhand's Rising Star in High Jump
University of Hawai'i Men's Volleyball Team Gears up for 2024 Season
2 mins
University of Hawai'i Men's Volleyball Team Gears up for 2024 Season
Brooklyn Nets Suffer Severe Defeat Against New Orleans Pelicans
2 mins
Brooklyn Nets Suffer Severe Defeat Against New Orleans Pelicans
Tiger Style Wrestling Triumphs Over Virginia Tech in a Thrilling Comeback
2 mins
Tiger Style Wrestling Triumphs Over Virginia Tech in a Thrilling Comeback
Sofia Vergara Advocates Sun Protection with New Brand, Toty
2 mins
Sofia Vergara Advocates Sun Protection with New Brand, Toty
Casper City Council Advances Utility Billing Law Revisions Amid Landlord Concerns
2 mins
Casper City Council Advances Utility Billing Law Revisions Amid Landlord Concerns
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
2 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
2 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
2 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
3 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
5 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
5 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
5 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
5 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
Fidium Fiber Expands Broadband Services Across Maine
5 hours
Fidium Fiber Expands Broadband Services Across Maine

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app