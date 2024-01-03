Onalaska High School Boys Basketball Team Clinches Comprehensive Victory Over Sparta

On Tuesday, the Onalaska High School boys basketball team regained its form with an emphatic 85-45 victory over Sparta in MVC play. Leading the charge for the Hilltoppers was senior wing Evan Anderson, scoring all his 15 points in the first half, helping the team establish a commanding 37-point lead at halftime.

Key Contributors for Onalaska

Not just Anderson, his teammates also rose to the occasion. Sophomore guard Ian Kowal pitched in with 12 points while junior guard Broden Steiner added 11 points off the bench. Junior guard Jack Smith was another standout performer with his three 3-pointers contributing to his nine-point tally.

Upcoming Games

With this victory, the Hilltoppers are now gearing up to host Mount Horeb on Saturday. On the other side, Sparta, despite a valiant effort by their leading scorer, junior forward Gavin Rhead, who scored nine points, is looking ahead to hosting its next three games, commencing with a matchup against Aquinas.

Other Games in the League

In other basketball games, Holmen defeated Tomah 67-49, led by the sophomore Alex Berget who scored 16 points. G-E-T showed resilience by bouncing back from a previous loss, beating Mauston 74-55, with senior Cody Schmitz scoring a game-high 32 points. Bangor triumphed over Blair-Taylor 74-68, with senior Chase Horstman netting 18 points, and Cashton maintained its undefeated streak, dominating La Farge 72-41, led by senior Connor Butzler who scored 22 points. Prairie du Chien finished victorious against Fennimore with a 60-51 final score, thanks to Tyler Harris‘s 24 points. Furthermore, in boys swimming, O/H/A/L defeated Logan/Central/West Salem with senior Brock Hanson and sophomores Daniel Ott and Warrick Ranis winning in three events.