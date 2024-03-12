On Running Shoes Forecasts 30% Sales Growth in 2024, Led by Federer and Apparel Expansion

Swiss sneaker manufacturer On, endorsed by tennis legend Roger Federer, has announced an optimistic sales growth forecast of at least 30% for the year 2024. This surge is attributed to a heightened demand for its running shoes and a strategic expansion into sports apparel. Federer's involvement not only enhances the brand's visibility but also underscores its commitment to merging high performance with style.

Strong Foundation for Growth

The company's robust prediction stems from a solid performance in the previous years, bolstered by innovative product launches and strategic marketing initiatives. On has carved a niche for itself in the competitive athletic footwear and apparel market by focusing on technology-driven designs and sustainability. The brand's commitment to quality and comfort, alongside Federer's global appeal, has significantly expanded its customer base beyond traditional sports enthusiasts to include fashion-forward consumers.

Expanding Beyond Footwear

In a bold move to diversify its product portfolio, On is venturing deeper into the sports apparel sector. This decision is fueled by the brand's desire to offer a comprehensive lifestyle brand experience, catering to consumers' needs both on and off the track. The expansion strategy is closely aligned with consumer trends favoring functional, yet fashionable sportswear, a domain where Federer's style and the brand's innovative ethos are expected to resonate well with target audiences.

Implications for the Market

The projected sales growth and strategic diversification herald a new chapter for On, potentially challenging established players in both the athletic footwear and apparel markets. The brand's focus on innovation, sustainability, and leveraging Federer's star power sets a new benchmark for competitors. Moreover, this growth trajectory underscores the increasing consumer appetite for products that combine performance, style, and social responsibility.