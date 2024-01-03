en English
Aviation

Oman’s Civil Aviation Authority Bolsters Safety Standards for Hang-Gliding and Paragliding

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:24 am EST
Oman’s Civil Aviation Authority Bolsters Safety Standards for Hang-Gliding and Paragliding

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) of Oman has embarked on a significant mission to reinforce the regulation and safety of hang-gliding and paragliding activities within its airspace. In a decisive move, the CAA ratified a critical cooperation agreement with the Omani Aviation Sports Committee (OASC) and the International Association of Hang-Gliding Pilots and Instructors (APPI). The agreement aims to streamline paragliding activities across the nation while updating educational resources to meet international standards.

Strengthening Cooperation for Safety

The collaboration among the CAA, OASC, and APPI is expected to enhance the standards of pilot licensing and trainer preparation. The move is aligned with international benchmarks, ensuring that Omani pilots and instructors are equipped with the latest knowledge and techniques in paragliding and hang-gliding. The partnership also promises to foster a safer and more regulated environment for these high-adrenaline sports.

A Comprehensive Regulatory Framework

In addition to this cooperation agreement, the CAA has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Omani Committee for Air Sports. This strategic alliance aims to regulate recreational aviation activities more effectively, thereby elevating the safety norms within Oman’s aviation sports sector. The MoU includes the development of a comprehensive training policy document, providing clear guidelines for paragliding and other air sports.

Enforcing Safety Regulations

Amid these advancements, the CAA has underscored its commitment to safety. In a stern warning against any form of non-compliance, the Authority vowed to enforce strict adherence to safety regulations and practices for all aviation sports. Violators will face legal action, a clear indication of the CAA’s resolve to uphold safety above all else. This proactive approach by the CAA is set to reinforce Oman’s status as a safe haven for paragliding and hang-gliding enthusiasts.

Aviation Oman Sports
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

