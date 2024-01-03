Oman’s Civil Aviation Authority Bolsters Safety Standards for Hang-Gliding and Paragliding

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) of Oman has embarked on a significant mission to reinforce the regulation and safety of hang-gliding and paragliding activities within its airspace. In a decisive move, the CAA ratified a critical cooperation agreement with the Omani Aviation Sports Committee (OASC) and the International Association of Hang-Gliding Pilots and Instructors (APPI). The agreement aims to streamline paragliding activities across the nation while updating educational resources to meet international standards.

Strengthening Cooperation for Safety

The collaboration among the CAA, OASC, and APPI is expected to enhance the standards of pilot licensing and trainer preparation. The move is aligned with international benchmarks, ensuring that Omani pilots and instructors are equipped with the latest knowledge and techniques in paragliding and hang-gliding. The partnership also promises to foster a safer and more regulated environment for these high-adrenaline sports.

A Comprehensive Regulatory Framework

In addition to this cooperation agreement, the CAA has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Omani Committee for Air Sports. This strategic alliance aims to regulate recreational aviation activities more effectively, thereby elevating the safety norms within Oman’s aviation sports sector. The MoU includes the development of a comprehensive training policy document, providing clear guidelines for paragliding and other air sports.

Enforcing Safety Regulations

Amid these advancements, the CAA has underscored its commitment to safety. In a stern warning against any form of non-compliance, the Authority vowed to enforce strict adherence to safety regulations and practices for all aviation sports. Violators will face legal action, a clear indication of the CAA’s resolve to uphold safety above all else. This proactive approach by the CAA is set to reinforce Oman’s status as a safe haven for paragliding and hang-gliding enthusiasts.