Oman's Al Rawahi Climbs to Third in Qatar Rally, Loubet and Pascaud Secure Victory

At the Qatar International Rally, Oman's Abdullah al Rawahi and his Jordanian co-driver Ata al Hmoud took to the desert tracks in an Autotek-run Skoda, displaying a striking performance and fierce determination. The duo climbed from a respectable fifth to an impressive third place, cementing their presence on the podium and further validating their skill in the regional title defense. This achievement not only boosted their confidence but also earned them valuable Middle East Rally Championship (MERC) points.

Stunning Victory Amidst Challenges

While al Rawahi and al Hmoud were making their ascent, the rally saw a stunning victory by Pierre-Louis Loubet and Loris Pascaud. Despite facing late damper issues and time penalties, the pair made a successful desert debut, snatching victory from the hands of Norway's Mads Ostberg and Swedish co-driver Patrik Barth. The intense competition ended with Loubet and Pascaud edging out Ostberg and Barth by a mere 4.6 seconds, a testament to the high level of competition and skill present in the event.

Qatari Crews Miss the Podium

For the first time since the mid-1990s, no Qatari crew stood on the podium at their home event. Qatari Abdulaziz Al Kuwari and Irish co-driver James Fulton fought hard but could only end in fourth place. Rally legend Nasser Saleh al Attiyah, despite winning three stages, had to retire on the final stage due to a broken damper. This unexpected turn of events marked a departure from the usual dominance of Qatari crews at the rally.

Impressive Performances in MERC2 and MERC4 Categories

The Jordanian team of Shaker Jweihan and Mustafa Juma excelled in the MERC2 category, finishing sixth overall. Their standout performance adds another layer of intrigue to the rally's narrative. In the MERC4 category for two-wheel drive vehicles, Saneem Payyaakkal and his co-driver Musa Sherif also made their mark, finishing 14th in their Ford Fiesta Rally4. These achievements illustrate the depth and diversity of the talent pool in the rally scene, hinting at exciting future contests.

As the dust settles on the Qatar International Rally, drivers and teams will take stock of their performances. Abdullah al Rawahi, for one, was pleased with his performance, acknowledging the team's effort in providing a better car. The rally thus served not only as a competition but also as a testament to the human spirit, resilience, and the relentless pursuit of excellence.