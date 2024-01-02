Oman Unveils ‘Hockey Oman,’ a New International Sports Complex

Oman’s Ministry of Culture, Sports and Youth has unveiled ‘Hockey Oman,’ a state-of-the-art sports complex, constructed in accordance with the International Hockey Federation’s latest standards. This new facility is preparing to host significant international events, beginning with the FIH Hockey5s World Cup qualifiers from January 15 to 21, 2024. Eight international teams will compete for three coveted spots in the Summer 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

A Hub for International Sports

Following the qualifiers, the ‘Hockey Oman’ complex will also host the Futsal Hockey World Cup ‘Oman 2024′ from January 24 to 31, 2024. The stadium, with a capacity to accommodate over 5,000 spectators, has been designed with removable seats to allow for versatile use across different venues. The complex features two main playgrounds, training grounds, and other essential facilities such as change rooms, first aid provisions, referees’ rooms, and VIP areas.

Oman’s Development Endeavors

Beyond the sports complex, Oman has been investing heavily in infrastructure and development projects across various sectors. These include the construction of roads and dual-carriage ways in different governorates, alongside the development of dams and multi-purpose ports. These initiatives aim to bolster the agriculture, fisheries, and water resources sectors.

Transforming Public Spaces

Development projects such as public parks, waterfront projects, and award-winning initiatives like Remal Park, Ames Bay, and Rathath Boulevard are also part of the ongoing development strategy in Oman. The nation’s commitment to enhancing public spaces and infrastructure indicates a dedication to fostering an environment conducive to both sports and broader societal growth.