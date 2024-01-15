Omaha's Frankie Fidler Earns Second Summit League Title in Three Weeks

Omaha’s junior forward, Frankie Fidler, has once again proven why he is among the top athletes of his league. For the second time in a mere three-week span, Fidler has earned the coveted title of Summit League men's player of the week, a testament to his unwavering dedication and exceptional skills on the court.

Impressive Performance Secures Second Title

Fidler's recognition came on the back of his extraordinary performance in two recent home games. Averaging an impressive 31.5 points, 9.5 rebounds, and 4.0 assists across the victories, Fidler has undoubtedly left an indelible mark on both his team and opponents alike. A former student of Bellevue West, his remarkable prowess on the court is a sight to behold.

Record-Breaking Game Against North Dakota

During the game against North Dakota on Thursday, Fidler scored a whopping 29 points and delivered a season-high six assists, leading his team to a 79-61 victory. He succeeded in 18 of 20 free-throw attempts, a feat which not only equaled the program's record for most free throws in a single game but also ranked as the second-highest in Division I for the season.

Unstoppable in Overtime Triumph Over North Dakota State

In an intense clash against North Dakota State on Saturday, Fidler managed to surpass his own benchmarks with a 34-point, 12-rebound performance. His critical 3-pointers, one of which tied the game to force overtime and another securing the lead in the extra period, underscored his pivotal role in the tense 96-92 overtime triumph. Fidler further etched his name in the annals of the match by securing the victory in the last 15 seconds with four successful free throws.

With these performances, Fidler's current season statistics not only place him at the top of the Summit League's free-throw percentage with 87.5%, but also among the leaders in other categories such as scoring (18.7 points per game), field-goal percentage (45.9%), and steals (1.26 per game). A truly remarkable feat for such a young player, Frankie Fidler is a name to watch in the world of college basketball.