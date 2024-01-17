Omaha Spices Up Winter with Volleyball, Concerts and Outdoor Activities

Omaha's CHI Health Center Arena is set to host a lineup of exciting events this month, highlighted by the launch of the professional volleyball season. The Omaha Supernovas, featuring several former Big Ten volleyball players, are set to kick off their season with a series of home games. The opening match against the Atlanta Vibe on January 24th marks the start of the Supernovas' inaugural season in the Pro Volleyball Federation.

Omaha Supernovas: A Stellar Volleyball Season Ahead

The Supernovas have been preparing for their inaugural season in the Pro Volleyball Federation, with a roster that includes several familiar faces for Nebraska fans. The team has also made some strategic trades, including outside hitter Lindsey Vander Weide to the San Diego Mojo. This trade has given the Supernovas two selections in the second round and a total of six selections for next season's draft. While the team's opener is against Atlanta Vibe, they are also scheduled to take on the Vegas Thrill in February, adding to the excitement of the season.

CHI Health Center Arena: A Hub for Entertainment

But the arena isn't just for sports. A range of concerts are scheduled to take place, with Lionel Richie and Earth Wind & Fire set to perform in June as part of their 'All Night Long Tour'. The heavy metal band Disturbed will also perform at the arena by the end of the month. Looking ahead, February's lineup includes trade shows like the Boat Sports and Travel Show, and concerts featuring The Eagles, Bryan Adams, and Nate Berkus, promising a diverse array of entertainment options for Omaha residents and visitors.

Outdoor Activities and Cultural Events in Omaha

For those who prefer outdoor activities, Riverfront Omaha offers a skate ribbon that is in high demand, with special hours and required reservations. In addition, a Story Walk honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. is set up at Heartland of America Park until January 19th. The walk features educational signs about Dr. King's life and work. Weather permitting, food trucks may also be available at the park, with social media updates on postponements or cancellations.