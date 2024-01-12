en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Omaha Defeats UND in Summit League Basketball Match; Fidler Shines

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:01 am EST
Omaha Defeats UND in Summit League Basketball Match; Fidler Shines

In a decisive Summit League matchup, the University of North Dakota (UND) men’s basketball team met a defeat at the hands of Omaha, with a final score of 79-61. This game marked yet another match without a Summit League victory for UND.

Omaha’s Frankie Fidler Dominates

Omaha’s Frankie Fidler took center stage in this victory, demonstrating an extraordinary performance. Fidler scored a total of 29 points, an achievement made all the more notable by his tie of a school record with 18 successful free throws. His performance was bolstered by Marquel Sutton, who contributed 14 points and seven rebounds, and Tony Osburn, who shot 5 for 11, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc, to finish with 12 points.

UND’s Performance

Despite the team’s loss, not all was bleak for UND. Treysen Eagelstaff led his team with 15 points, primarily secured from the 3-point range. B.J. Omot and Amar Kuljuhovic also contributed with 12 and 10 points, respectively. Kuljuhovic further displayed his prowess by securing 11 rebounds, providing crucial defensive support for his team. However, UND’s overall performance from the 3-point line was lackluster, with only 8 successful attempts out of 27.

A Game of Two Halves

The game was fiercely competitive until halfway through the second half. At this point, Omaha managed to extend their lead from a mere six points to a substantial fifteen points. This significant lead proved insurmountable for UND, ultimately sealing their defeat. The next challenge for UND is a scheduled game against Oral Roberts at home the following Thursday, where they will hope to break their losing streak.

0
Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Sports

See more
33 seconds ago
Mark Dodson to Step Down as Scottish Rugby CEO in Summer 2024
Mark Dodson, the long-standing Chief Executive Officer of Scottish Rugby, has declared his intention to step down from his post in the summer of 2024. The announcement comes as a surprise, just 18 months after Dodson’s contract was extended until June 2025. His reign, which began in September 2011, will end nearly a year earlier
Mark Dodson to Step Down as Scottish Rugby CEO in Summer 2024
High School Hockey Players Eyeing 100 Points Milestone; Ella Zobel Commits to University of Hartford
3 mins ago
High School Hockey Players Eyeing 100 Points Milestone; Ella Zobel Commits to University of Hartford
Ratchanok Intanon Eyes Paris Olympics Amid Challenges: Aiming for Thailand's First Badminton Medal
4 mins ago
Ratchanok Intanon Eyes Paris Olympics Amid Challenges: Aiming for Thailand's First Badminton Medal
Sacred Heart Girls Basketball Team Defeats Undefeated Fosston: A Game Changer
46 seconds ago
Sacred Heart Girls Basketball Team Defeats Undefeated Fosston: A Game Changer
Jean Muggli Strahan: Triumph and Turmoil
1 min ago
Jean Muggli Strahan: Triumph and Turmoil
Gavin Wilkinson Takes the Reins as Sporting Kansas City's New Sporting Director
2 mins ago
Gavin Wilkinson Takes the Reins as Sporting Kansas City's New Sporting Director
Latest Headlines
World News
Mark Dodson to Step Down as Scottish Rugby CEO in Summer 2024
35 seconds
Mark Dodson to Step Down as Scottish Rugby CEO in Summer 2024
Sacred Heart Girls Basketball Team Defeats Undefeated Fosston: A Game Changer
48 seconds
Sacred Heart Girls Basketball Team Defeats Undefeated Fosston: A Game Changer
Kentucky Bill Aims to Eliminate No-Excuse Early Voting Amid Opposition
49 seconds
Kentucky Bill Aims to Eliminate No-Excuse Early Voting Amid Opposition
Karnataka Appeals for 'Brand Bengaluru' Tableau Inclusion in 2024 Republic Day Parade
1 min
Karnataka Appeals for 'Brand Bengaluru' Tableau Inclusion in 2024 Republic Day Parade
Tensions Mount over City Facility Management in Thief River Falls
2 mins
Tensions Mount over City Facility Management in Thief River Falls
Mehmood Khan Achakzai Withdraws from NA-265, Throws Support Behind Maulana Fazlur Rehman in a Strategic Move
2 mins
Mehmood Khan Achakzai Withdraws from NA-265, Throws Support Behind Maulana Fazlur Rehman in a Strategic Move
Gavin Wilkinson Takes the Reins as Sporting Kansas City's New Sporting Director
2 mins
Gavin Wilkinson Takes the Reins as Sporting Kansas City's New Sporting Director
Elon Musk and the Controversy Surrounding Alleged Drug Use
2 mins
Elon Musk and the Controversy Surrounding Alleged Drug Use
India's Chief Election Commissioner Highlights Importance of Flawless 2024 General Elections
3 mins
India's Chief Election Commissioner Highlights Importance of Flawless 2024 General Elections
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
3 hours
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
17 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
18 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
18 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
19 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
20 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
20 hours
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
21 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
22 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app