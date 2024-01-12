Omaha Defeats UND in Summit League Basketball Match; Fidler Shines

In a decisive Summit League matchup, the University of North Dakota (UND) men’s basketball team met a defeat at the hands of Omaha, with a final score of 79-61. This game marked yet another match without a Summit League victory for UND.

Omaha’s Frankie Fidler Dominates

Omaha’s Frankie Fidler took center stage in this victory, demonstrating an extraordinary performance. Fidler scored a total of 29 points, an achievement made all the more notable by his tie of a school record with 18 successful free throws. His performance was bolstered by Marquel Sutton, who contributed 14 points and seven rebounds, and Tony Osburn, who shot 5 for 11, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc, to finish with 12 points.

UND’s Performance

Despite the team’s loss, not all was bleak for UND. Treysen Eagelstaff led his team with 15 points, primarily secured from the 3-point range. B.J. Omot and Amar Kuljuhovic also contributed with 12 and 10 points, respectively. Kuljuhovic further displayed his prowess by securing 11 rebounds, providing crucial defensive support for his team. However, UND’s overall performance from the 3-point line was lackluster, with only 8 successful attempts out of 27.

A Game of Two Halves

The game was fiercely competitive until halfway through the second half. At this point, Omaha managed to extend their lead from a mere six points to a substantial fifteen points. This significant lead proved insurmountable for UND, ultimately sealing their defeat. The next challenge for UND is a scheduled game against Oral Roberts at home the following Thursday, where they will hope to break their losing streak.