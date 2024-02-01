Olympique Lyonnais Finalizes Loan Signing of Belgian Midfielder Orel Mangala

In an ambitious move, Olympique Lyonnais has successfully completed the loan signing of Belgian international midfielder, Orel Mangala, from Nottingham Forest. The signing is an integral part of the club's strategy to sidestep relegation from Ligue 1, boosting their midfield lineup with Mangala's renowned creativity and strength.

Mangala's Journey to Olympique Lyonnais

The loan deal, which is structured as a paid loan with a fee of 11.7 million, extends until June 30, 2024. The agreement also includes an option to purchase the player for 17.5 million, with the potential of up to 3.5 million in performance-related bonuses. If Mangala were to be sold in the future, Nottingham Forest would be entitled to a 10% share of the profit.

Mangala's football journey began in his birthplace of Brussels. Developing his skills at Anderlecht, he moved to VfB Stuttgart in 2017 where he played a pivotal role in the club's ascension to the Bundesliga during the 2019/20 season. After appearing in over 100 games for Stuttgart, he transferred to Nottingham Forest, making 53 appearances over the course of 18 months.

International Recognition

Internationally, Mangala has made a name for himself as well. As part of the Belgian U17 team, he clinched a bronze medal at the World Cup in 2015. Making his debut in the senior national team in March 2022, he has since earned 12 caps.

A Welcome Addition to Olympique Lyonnais

With Mangala joining the roster, Olympique Lyonnais celebrates the addition of the third Belgian international to the team, following Eric Deflandre and Jason Denayer. His arrival is eagerly anticipated, with medical tests set for Thursday to finalize the details. Olympique Lyonnais has high hopes for the impact Mangala will bring to the team, as they navigate the challenging season ahead.