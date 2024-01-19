Olympique de Marseille Eyes Nuno Tavares: A Complex Transfer Scenario Unfolds

The potential transfer of Nuno Tavares from Arsenal to Olympique de Marseille has been a subject of significant interest and speculation. Tavares, a full-back, has found limited playing time at Nottingham Forest during his loan spell, prompting Marseille to consider a move to bolster their left-back position.

Tavares' Background and Current Situation

Nuno Tavares joined Arsenal in 2021 from Benfica and initially showed promise, but he has struggled to secure a regular spot in the team. After a loan spell at Olympique de Marseille, where he made over 30 appearances, his performances did not lead to a permanent contract with the French club. Subsequently, he moved to Nottingham Forest on loan for the 2023-2024 season but has faced challenges in getting substantial playing time. Despite a managerial change at Nottingham Forest, his situation has not seen significant improvement, prompting considerations for a potential return to France.

Marseille's Interest and Left-Back Search

Marseille's interest in Tavares stems from their need to reinforce the left-back position, particularly after the departure of Renan Lodi. They have already signed Ulisses Garcia from Young Boys but are actively seeking another addition. The club has explored various options, including interest in Adrien Truffert from Rennais, but Tavares has emerged as a viable option, given his prior spell with the club.

Tavares' Recent Resurgence at Nottingham Forest

Despite his struggles at Nottingham Forest, there are signs of a potential revival for Tavares, especially under the new manager, Nuno Espirito Santo. His recent return to the pitch and positive contribution in a recent FA Cup match have garnered attention. This resurgence could potentially impact his decision regarding a transfer back to Marseille.

Arsenal's Perspective and Potential Transfer Scenarios

From Arsenal's perspective, there seems to be a consensus that Tavares' poor form at Nottingham Forest necessitates a permanent departure by the summer. There are suggestions that a loan move to Marseille with a favorable obligation to buy could be a better option than allowing him to remain at Nottingham Forest, where he is not getting sufficient playing time.

The Potential Transfer Dynamics

Marseille's reported interest in Tavares revolves around the possibility of either a loan deal or a permanent transfer. Nottingham Forest, where Tavares is currently on loan, may review his loan stay before the end of the transfer window. Arsenal, as the parent club, is prepared to cut short his loan at Nottingham Forest if they can find another club willing to take him.

Tavares' Inclination and Openness to a Move

While Tavares faced inconsistencies during his time in France, he did receive more playing time than he is currently experiencing at Nottingham Forest. This factor might make the player inclined towards the possibility of a transfer back to Marseille. Additionally, given his recent resurgence at Nottingham Forest, Tavares could be open to a potential move, making a return to Marseille a feasible prospect.

Overall, the potential transfer of Nuno Tavares from Arsenal to Olympique de Marseille presents a complex interplay of factors, including the player's performance, Marseille's need for reinforcement, Arsenal's perspective, and Tavares' own inclination. As the transfer window progresses, the resolution of these dynamics will determine whether Tavares makes a return to Marseille or seeks opportunities elsewhere.