Olympic Water Polo Player and Mortgage Broker: The Dual Life of Blake Edwards

In a world where professional sports often equates to fame and fortune, Blake Edwards, a 32-year-old Olympic water polo player, paints a different picture. Balancing his athletic career with his occupation as a self-employed mortgage broker, Edwards has underscored the reality for athletes engaged in sports that do not bask in the limelight of lucrative sponsorships or substantial funding.

Striking a Balance Between Two Careers

Edwards, a business and commerce graduate, has played water polo professionally across the globe. Yet, he found himself needing to supplement his income to sustain his life and his sporting career. The COVID-19 pandemic, while bringing a lot of uncertainty, provided an opportunity for Edwards to establish a remote client base, striking a balance between his athletic career and his work as a mortgage broker.

Leading the Australian Sharks

Alongside co-captain Nathan Power, a senior consultant for KPMG, Edwards is preparing for a jam-packed 2024. The Australian Sharks water polo team is gearing up for a world championship and the Olympic Games. Despite the challenges posed by limited financial support, which can negatively impact recovery and training, Edwards remains committed to leading his team and cherishing the honour of representing his country.

Underdogs on the Rise

The Australian Sharks, often considered as underdogs in the water polo world, have shown significant progress and are steadily closing the gap with leading European teams. However, their journey forward is not without its setbacks. They will miss the services of former captain Aaron Younger, a notable figure in the sport. Yet, under the leadership of Edwards and Power, the team holds promise for a breakthrough.