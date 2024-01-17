Olympic Sprinter Andre De Grasse Invests in New Women's Soccer League Team, AFC Toronto City

Decorated Canadian sprinter, Andre De Grasse, has taken on the mantle of an investor in AFC Toronto City, an emerging team that is poised to be a part of the proposed Canadian women's professional soccer league set to launch in 2025. This groundbreaking league is the brainchild of Diana Matheson, a former Canadian international soccer player.

De Grasse's Investment and the Future of Women's Soccer

De Grasse, who has previously shown a knack for soccer during his youth, expressed his enthusiasm for being an integral part of this novel initiative. His perspective on the venture is not merely as a business investment but as a community-driven endeavor with the potential to propel the growth of women's soccer significantly. While the specifics of his investment remain undisclosed, it is noteworthy that the franchise fee for the nascent league is pegged at $1 million, with an additional capital infusion of $8 million to $10 million required for the first five seasons.

The Team Behind AFC Toronto City

The AFC Toronto City is steered by an entrepreneurial group with deep ties to the North Toronto Soccer Club, and its co-owners bring a diverse mix of backgrounds, including finance and soccer management to the table. This fusion of diverse skill sets is likely to play a pivotal role in shaping the trajectory of the team in the forthcoming professional league.

League Composition and De Grasse's Business Interests

Other teams that have confirmed their participation in the league include the Vancouver Whitecaps and Calgary Foothills, thus adding to the competitive spirit and diversity of the league. De Grasse, a six-time Olympic medalist, has previously exhibited a keen interest in supporting startup ventures through his company, ADG Ignite Ventures. His investment in AFC Toronto City reaffirms his commitment to nurturing fledgling initiatives, thereby making a tangible impact on the larger community.