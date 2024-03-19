Olympic Icon Kieren Perkins Slams Enhanced Games' Doping Plan, Cites Fatal Risks

Olympic swimming legend and Australian Sports Commission chief Kieren Perkins issued a stark warning about the dangers of doping in sports, specifically targeting the proposed Enhanced Games, which controversially plans to allow athletes to use banned performance-enhancing substances. Perkins, speaking at the SportNXT conference in Melbourne, labeled the event as "borderline criminal" and forecasted dire consequences if such practices were permitted.

Historical Concerns and Athlete Safety

Perkins underscored the fatal risks associated with the use of performance-enhancing drugs, drawing on historical examples where athletes have suffered severe health consequences or died due to doping. He stressed that doping is banned primarily for the safety of athletes, a stance that should remain unchanged despite the Enhanced Games' proposition. Perkins also highlighted the potential generational impact, referencing cases where the children of athletes who doped faced serious health issues.

The Motives Behind the Enhanced Games

Questioning the commercial objectives of the Enhanced Games' organizers and the pharmaceutical companies involved, Perkins expressed skepticism about the event's endgame, suggesting it might not align with the well-being of individual athletes or society at large. The event, which includes swimming and diving among its disciplines, has drawn criticism and concern from various quarters, including Perkins, who fears for the safety and well-being of participants.

Protecting Athletes and Societal Implications

Perkins advocated for the protection of athletes from making poor decisions influenced by the lure of financial incentives or competitive advantage. He called for an informed community and support systems to steer athletes away from the dangers of doping. By highlighting the Enhanced Games and its allowance of banned substances, Perkins hopes to spark a broader conversation about the ethical and health implications of doping in sports, urging a reevaluation of its acceptance in any form.