Olympic High Jumper Vashti Cunningham Dives into the World of Sports Photography

On a brisk evening in Las Vegas, the city buzzed with the energy of the Super Bowl Opening Night. In the midst of this, a familiar face from the world of athletics was seen behind the camera, capturing the essence of the event in a way only she could. The 26-year-old Olympic high jumper, Vashti Cunningham, swapped her spikes for a Canon R5 and a film camera, bringing her unique perspective to the world of sports photography.

From Leaping High to Focusing on the Frame

Having represented Team USA at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Cunningham is no stranger to high-pressure sporting events. Yet, she found herself in uncharted territory at the Super Bowl Opening Night. This time, she wasn't competing on the field but was in a different kind of competition - the race for capturing the perfect shot. Despite her novice status in sports photography, she relished the challenge, navigating obstacles such as people blocking her view and competing with other photographers.

A Blend of Art and Athletics

Cunningham's foray into photography isn't surprising when you consider her lineage. Born to a family of athletes and artists, her father, Randall Cunningham, is a former NFL quarterback, and her mother, Felicity de Jager Cunningham, is a ballerina. The young Olympian, therefore, brings a unique blend of art and athletics to her new pursuit. At the Super Bowl event, she was particularly drawn to visually striking outfits, demonstrating her keen eye for aesthetics.

Appreciation for Authenticity

Eschewing the modern trend of digital manipulation, Cunningham prefers using a film camera for its authenticity and the lack of necessity for post-processing. This choice reflects her appreciation for the effort and skill that goes into capturing a great photograph. Her experience behind the lens has given her a newfound respect for the media and the painstaking efforts they go to preserve moments in history.

As she prepares for the Paris 2024 Olympics, Cunningham's love for photography offers her a fresh perspective on sports and the media's role in it. While she continues to aim high in her athletic pursuits, her explorations behind the camera lens are broadening her horizons, showcasing her multifaceted talents, and adding depth to her athletic journey.