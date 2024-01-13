en English
Olympic Committee Member Boosts Morale of Thai Football Team Ahead of AFC Asian Cup

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:14 am EST
Khunying Patama Leeswadtrakul, an esteemed member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and an executive board member of the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA), has extended her support to the Thai national football team, the Changsuek, during her visit to their camp in Doha, Qatar. This visit comes as a significant morale booster for the team as it prepares for its first match in the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 against the Kyrgyz Republic on January 16.

Leadership Support in Sports

Leadership figures like Khunying Patama play a crucial role in sports, not just in decision-making or governing bodies, but also in providing moral support and motivation to athletes. Her presence at the team’s camp underscores the impact of high-level support in sports, which can greatly enhance the performance and confidence of athletes.

Boosting Athlete Morale

Khunying Patama’s visit to the Thai team’s camp serves not just as a diplomatic gesture, but also as a powerful means of encouragement for the athletes. Her support conveys a message of belief in their capabilities, which is essential for the athletes’ morale as they gear up for major competitions like the AFC Asian Cup.

The Significance of the Visit

This visit is particularly significant considering Khunying Patama’s prominent position in the Olympic movement. As a member of the IOC and an executive board member of the OCA, her support for the Thai national football team resonates deeply, inspiring the team to strive for their best in the upcoming match.

Sports Thailand
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

