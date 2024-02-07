Olympian Vashti Cunningham Trades High Jump for Camera Lens at Super Bowl Opening Night

The Las Vegas lights shone a little differently for one hometown hero during the Super Bowl's Opening Night. 26-year-old Vashti Cunningham, a renowned Olympic high jumper who represented Team USA in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, traded her athletic gear for a camera lens. Eschewing the familiar role of athlete, she entered the competitive field of sports photography, rubbing shoulders with veteran photographers to capture the most striking snapshots of the evening.

From Athletic Achievements to Artistic Aspirations

Born into an athletically gifted and artistically inclined family, Vashti's father is Randall Cunningham, a storied NFL quarterback, and her mother, Felicity de Jager Cunningham, a graceful ballerina. This unique blend of athleticism and artistic prowess has manifested in Vashti's own career. The Olympian has now begun exploring her creative side, finding a new passion in photography.

The Authenticity of Film

As she navigated the bustling event, Vashti expressed her admiration for film cameras. In an era dominated by digital imagery, Vashti appreciates the authenticity and trustworthiness of film. Despite being a novice in capturing sporting events, she reveled in the fast-paced environment and the adrenaline of competing for that perfect shot, not unlike her experiences on the high jumping field.

A Newfound Appreciation

Her foray into photography has drastically changed Vashti's perspective, giving her a newfound appreciation for the work that photographers put in to create standout media images. The challenge, the competition, and the tireless pursuit of the perfect photo echo the spirit of her own athletic endeavors. Through her lens, Vashti is developing a deeper understanding of the effort, determination, and passion that goes into capturing those fleeting moments of greatness.