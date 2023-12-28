en English
Australia

Olympian Michael Klim Provides Health Update on CIDP Battle: Plasma Treatments Lead to Significant Recovery

By: Salman Khan
Published: December 28, 2023 at 5:35 am EST
Former Olympic swimmer, Michael Klim, has provided an optimistic update on his ongoing struggle with the autoimmune disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy (CIDP). The 45-year-old Australian athlete, who was diagnosed with the debilitating condition in 2020, has experienced severe mobility issues and intense pain, at times leaving him bedridden. However, regular blood plasma treatments have significantly improved his condition, enhancing his mobility and daily functionality.

Impact of CIDP on Klim’s Life

The impact of CIDP on Klim’s life has been profound. He has had to grapple with both the physical challenges of the condition and the mental stress of coping with his diagnosis and the required lifestyle changes. The treatments he undergoes every six weeks are crucial in reducing inflammation and repairing nerve damage. Despite significant pain and muscle loss, particularly in his legs, Klim has shown remarkable resilience, now leading a more active life and running a swim school business in Bali.

Role of Plasma Treatments in Klim’s Recovery

Plasma treatments have played a pivotal role in Klim’s recovery. Administered every six weeks, these treatments have helped Klim feel like a more ‘fully functioning human being’ and have restored nerve damage in his system. The former Olympian expressed deep gratitude to plasma donors for their vital role in his recovery, acknowledging that they have helped give his life back.

Klim’s Personal Life Amidst Health Struggles

Despite his health struggles, Klim has remained optimistic about his role as a partner and father. His long-term partner, Michelle Owen, and his children with ex-wife Lindy Rama-Ellis, have provided him with the emotional support needed to navigate his health challenges. Klim’s determination to continue doing what he loves is a testament to his strength and resilience. He serves as an ambassador for Australian Red Cross Lifeblood, further highlighting his commitment to giving back to the community even in the face of personal adversity.

Australia Health Sports
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

