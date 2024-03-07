Olympian Marcus Lawler Inspires at SETU's Try Sports Coaching Event in Carlow

South East Technological University (SETU) in Carlow recently became a hub of inspiration and learning during its Try Sports Coaching event. The event, designed to introduce students to the world of sports coaching, featured talks by Olympian Marcus Lawler and Carlow inter-county footballer Sean Gannon, who shared insights from their sports careers and SETU experiences.

Pathways to Success

Both Lawler and Gannon, alumni of SETU, emphasized the importance of academic pursuits in their professional sporting journeys. They highlighted how courses in sports management and coaching at SETU played a pivotal role in their career development, offering a blend of practical and theoretical knowledge that enhanced their performance in their respective sports. The duo also underscored the value of non-sport modules like marketing and finance, illustrating the comprehensive nature of SETU's curriculum.

A Glimpse into SETU Life

The Try Sports Coaching event provided attendees with a unique opportunity to experience a day in the life of an SETU student. Participants engaged in hands-on coaching sessions, learned about coaching methodologies, and explored the dynamics of sports coaching under the guidance of SETU lecturers. This immersive experience allowed prospective students to visualize their future in sports coaching and management, equipped with insights from the university's esteemed alumni.

A Bright Future Ahead

Denis O'Brien, Programme Director in Sports Management and Coaching at SETU, lauded the event's success, highlighting the positive interaction between students, lecturers, and guest speakers. The event not only facilitated a deeper understanding of the sports coaching profession but also showcased SETU's commitment to nurturing future sports leaders. With plans to host similar events in the future, SETU continues to pave the way for aspiring sports professionals.

As SETU's Try Sports Coaching event concludes, the stories shared by Marcus Lawler and Sean Gannon remain a beacon of inspiration for students contemplating a career in sports. Their success serves as a testament to the valuable intersection of education and professional sports, pointing towards a promising horizon for upcoming athletes and sports managers.