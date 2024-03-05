Olympian Jordan Chiles Triumphs Over Unhealthy Food Relationship Ahead of Paris 2024

Olympic gymnast Jordan Chiles is candidly sharing her journey of overcoming an unhealthy relationship with food, a battle that began early in her career under a former coach's guidance. As Chiles, now 22, gears up for the 2024 Paris Olympics, she recounts to PEOPLE how she was once led to believe that severe calorie restriction was the key to her success, a mindset that significantly harmed her perception of food and self-image.

From Restriction to Liberation

Chiles's initial struggle started when her coach criticized her diet, pushing her towards consuming no more than 800 calories a day, mainly from clear-based soups, despite her rigorous training schedule. "At that time, I had no body fat and abs for days," Chiles reflects on the physical toll this diet took on her. The turning point came when she distanced herself from this toxic environment, allowing her to rediscover the joy in eating and understanding the true value of nutrition as fuel for her body. This realization was pivotal as she embarked on a healthier path, balancing clean eating with occasional indulgences like pizza, which she now enjoys guilt-free.

Preparation for Paris: A New Mindset

With the Paris Olympics on the horizon, Chiles feels more at ease and confident in her abilities than ever before. She emphasizes the importance of focusing on what she can control, rather than the uncontrollable aspects of competition. Having already secured her place in history as an Olympian and World Champion, she approaches the upcoming games with nothing to prove but much to offer. Chiles's anticipation for Paris is filled with excitement and a hopeful curiosity to see her performance at 100%, a level she admits she has yet to reach.

Family: The Unwavering Support System

Reflecting on her journey, Chiles expresses profound gratitude towards her parents, Gina and Timothy Chiles, for their unwavering support. She highlights the emotional toll the sport takes not only on the athletes but also on their families, particularly her mother, who experiences intense anxiety during her performances. Beyond their emotional support, Chiles shares a significant milestone she achieved in the past year – purchasing a house for her parents, a tangible expression of her appreciation for their sacrifices and encouragement throughout her career.

As Jordan Chiles prepares for Paris, her story serves as a powerful testament to the resilience of the human spirit and the transformative power of supportive relationships. Her journey from a place of restriction to one of liberation and self-acceptance, both in her diet and her approach to gymnastics, illustrates the importance of mental health and well-being in achieving athletic excellence. With her family by her side and a renewed sense of purpose, Chiles is poised to make her mark on the world stage once again, embodying the true spirit of an Olympian.