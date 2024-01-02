en English
Football

Olubunmi Babajide: The Rising Star Behind Carshalton Athletic’s New Year’s Day Victory

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:46 pm EST
Olubunmi Babajide: The Rising Star Behind Carshalton Athletic’s New Year’s Day Victory

In the world of football, there’s a new name making waves: Olubunmi Babajide, the younger sibling of Super Falcons forward Rinsola Babajide. On New Year’s Day, Olubunmi stunned spectators at Colston Avenue as he led Carshalton Athletic to a decisive 4-1 victory against Kingstonian by scoring all four goals. A crowd of 602 were witnesses to this remarkable performance.

Unstoppable Performance at Colston Avenue

Olubunmi’s outstanding performance saw him completing his hat-trick before the half-time whistle and adding a fourth goal in the 79th minute. This was a game that not only highlighted Olubunmi’s skills but also underscored his potential as a formidable force in football. His deft handling of the ball, strategic positioning, and precise strikes made him the standout player of the match.

Rinsola Babajide Amplifies Brother’s Achievement

The 20-year-old’s performance gained wider attention after his sister, Rinsola Babajide, who plays for UDG Tenerife and made her debut for the Nigerian national team in October 2023, highlighted his achievement on social media. With her international recognition and influence, Rinsola’s endorsement has shone a light on Olubunmi’s talent, bringing him into the limelight.

Olubunmi Babajide: A Rising Star

Olubunmi, who is also eligible to play for Nigeria due to their shared Nigerian heritage, began his career with Queens Park Rangers U18s in 2020. He has since played for several regional league teams before joining Carshalton Athletic in June 2023. His recent performance is a testament to his growth as a player and indicates a promising future in the world of football.

Football Nigeria Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

