Philippines

Olsen Racela Takes Helm as Perpetual Altas’ New Coach in NCAA Centennial Year

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 12:46 am EST
Olsen Racela Takes Helm as Perpetual Altas’ New Coach in NCAA Centennial Year

In a remarkable development for Philippine basketball, Olsen Racela, a celebrated figure in the sport, is set to assume the role of head coach for the Perpetual Altas in the NCAA’s centennial year. This significant announcement was made last Thursday, heralding a fresh era for the Altas, a team that fell short of the Final Four in the previous season with a slightly over average 10-8 record.

Racela’s Pioneering Vision for the Altas

Racela is stepping into the shoes of Myk Saguiguit, the team’s former coach who will continue to bolster the coaching lineup as a deputy. The Perpetual Altas, headquartered in Las Piñas, are eagerly awaiting the wealth of experience Racela brings, including his days as a former point guard for San Miguel and as a guide for the FEU Tamaraws. Racela has voiced excitement for his new assignment, concentrating on the growth of players both within and beyond the court’s boundaries.

Optimism for the Upcoming Season

Racela exudes a positive outlook concerning the team’s future, especially given a robust roster that comprises promising NCAA athletes like Cyrus Nitura, Jun Roque, and Chris Pagaran. The team is bidding farewell to only two graduating players, Jielo Razon and Jasper Cuevas, and is hopeful of building on the groundwork laid by the previous coach, which included efficacious recruitment for the sports program.

Scottie Thompson’s Anticipated Contribution

Adding to the team’s strength is the expected involvement of Scottie Thompson, a previous NCAA MVP and an Altas luminary. As part of Racela’s coaching staff, his assistance is likely to be influential in the team’s strive for success.

author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

