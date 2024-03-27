Olivier Giroud Set for MLS Move to LAFC Post-Euro 2024, Following Messi's Path

Former Premier League star Olivier Giroud is poised to begin the concluding chapter of his illustrious career in Major League Soccer with Los Angeles FC, mirroring Lionel Messi's recent move to the US. Giroud, whose contract with AC Milan is set to expire on June 1, has reportedly reached a verbal agreement with LAFC, positioning him for a significant switch once his commitments at Euro 2024 conclude. This move underscores a growing trend of top international players transitioning to MLS in the twilight of their careers.

Strategic Acquisition for LAFC

LAFC's acquisition of Giroud is not just a high-profile signing but a strategic move, aiming to bolster their attacking options with a proven goal scorer. Giroud, at 37, brings a wealth of experience from Europe's elite competitions, having scored over 280 club goals during his tenure at Arsenal, Chelsea, and AC Milan. His potential arrival in Los Angeles is seen as a major coup for LAFC, who hold the MLS discovery rights to the player, granting them priority in signing him. Giroud's decision is influenced by family considerations, marking a pivotal shift to MLS as his final professional endeavor before potentially starring in Euro 2024 for France.

Comparative Moves in MLS

Giroud's move to LAFC follows a notable trend initiated by Lionel Messi's transfer to Inter Miami in 2023. Messi's arrival has been transformative for the league, attracting global attention and elevating MLS's status on the international stage. Giroud, like Messi, is expected to bring a surge of interest and elevate the league's competitive and marketable appeal. The French striker's transition also highlights the MLS as an increasingly desirable destination for world-class players seeking new challenges in the latter stages of their careers.

Implications for AC Milan and LAFC

AC Milan faces the challenge of finding a suitable replacement for Giroud, who has been a key figure in their quest for Champions League qualification. His departure will leave a significant void in Milan's attack, necessitating strategic moves in the transfer market. For LAFC, Giroud's arrival signifies a bold statement of intent, underscoring their ambitions to compete at the highest level in MLS. His experience and leadership could prove invaluable, especially in high-stakes matches and in mentoring younger talents within the squad.

As Olivier Giroud prepares for his anticipated move to LAFC, the football world watches keenly. This transition not only marks a significant phase in Giroud's career but also reinforces MLS's growing appeal as a league capable of attracting and showcasing global football talents. The impact of his arrival, alongside the likes of Messi, will likely resonate beyond the pitch, influencing future transfers and the league's overall trajectory.