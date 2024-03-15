Olivia Dunne Supports Boyfriend Paul Skenes, MLB Prospect, with Tiny Laptop Viewing

Olivia Dunne, the highest-paid female college athlete, recently showed her support for boyfriend and Pittsburgh Pirates draft pick Paul Skenes in an unconventional way. Watching Skenes' spring game against the Baltimore Orioles, Dunne used a remarkably small laptop, sparking humorous reactions online, including a playful jab from the MLB's official account.

Unconventional Support

During Paul Skenes' standout performance in the Spring Breakout game, Olivia Dunne, an LSU gymnast and social media influencer, was seen intently watching the game from a tiny laptop. Despite her significant earnings from endorsements, Dunne opted for a minimalistic setup, demonstrating her support from afar. The moment she shared with her 7.9 million TikTok followers quickly went viral, with the MLB itself poking fun at the size of her viewing device.

Spotlight on Skenes

Paul Skenes, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft, showcased his talent during the game, particularly with his 100-plus MPH pitches. Notably, he struck out Jackson Holliday, the top selection in the 2022 draft and son of former MLB star Matt Holliday, contributing to the Pirates' victory. Skenes' impressive performance underlines his potential impact on the team and the sport.

Encouraging Engagement

The couple's interaction, especially Dunne's playful response to the teasing, highlights the blend of personal life and professional sports in the digital age. This incident not only reflects the supportive nature of their relationship but also how athletes and public figures engage with fans and media through social media platforms. Dunne's situation has humorously opened discussions on the need for better game-watching setups for supportive partners.

As sports and relationships continue to intertwine in the public eye, instances like these offer a lighthearted look into the personal lives of young athletes and influencers. While Olivia Dunne might upgrade her viewing setup in the future, her commitment to supporting Paul Skenes remains clear, underscoring the importance of personal connections in the high-stakes world of professional sports.