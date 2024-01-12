en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Oliver Crawford: The New British Talent in International Tennis

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 5:46 am EST
Oliver Crawford: The New British Talent in International Tennis

Emerging from the heartland of South Carolina to the international tennis sphere, Oliver Crawford, a 24-year-old US-born tennis virtuoso, has chosen to swing his racket for the United Kingdom, his parents’ homeland. Shifting his allegiance, he now stands as the latest talent in British tennis, injecting renewed vigor into the sport in the country. A graduate of the University of Florida, Crawford has been honing his skills on the Futures circuit, paving his way to the higher echelons of the tennis world.

Switching Allegiances

The decision to switch allegiances has come at the dawn of the year, marking a defining juncture in Crawford’s promising career. Born to parents who emigrated from Birmingham, he has seized the opportunity to utilize his UK passport for his professional pursuits, a move that has stirred attention on both sides of the Atlantic. Despite his American upbringing, Crawford reports a warm reception from his new compatriots in the British tennis community.

On the Course to Australian Open

As the latest British No. 9, Crawford found himself the last British player in the running for a spot in the Australian Open‘s main draw, progressing to the final qualifying stage. He emerged as the sole survivor after eight men and women began in the heats, a testament to his unyielding spirit and formidable skill. His path led him to a face-off with Czech world number 132, Vit Kopriva, in a match that could mark his inaugural appearance in a Grand Slam main draw.

More British than American?

In an interesting twist, Crawford admitted feeling ‘more British than American at times’. His first Grand Slam victory under the British flag, a hard-fought three-set win against Ilya Ivashka in the Australian Open 2024, echoed this sentiment. The triumph underscored the positive impact of his decision to align with British nationality, offering a glimpse of the potential heights his career could reach in the coming years.

0
Sports Tennis United Kingdom
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Sports

See more
17 seconds ago
Chicago Blackhawks Argue Statute of Limitations in Bid to Dismiss Sexual Assault Lawsuit
In a move that underscores the complexity and sensitivity of sexual misconduct cases within professional sports, the Chicago Blackhawks have filed a motion seeking to dismiss a negligence lawsuit. The plaintiff, a former player referred to as ‘John Doe,’ alleges sexual assault by Brad Aldrich, the team’s former video coach, during the 2009-10 season and
Chicago Blackhawks Argue Statute of Limitations in Bid to Dismiss Sexual Assault Lawsuit
Portland on the Move: Changes in Public Transportation and Sports Infrastructure
5 mins ago
Portland on the Move: Changes in Public Transportation and Sports Infrastructure
Joel Bitonio's Long-awaited Playoff Journey: A Story of Resilience and Redemption
5 mins ago
Joel Bitonio's Long-awaited Playoff Journey: A Story of Resilience and Redemption
TenCate Eradicates PFAS from Synthetic Turf, Echoing Global Sustainability Concerns
2 mins ago
TenCate Eradicates PFAS from Synthetic Turf, Echoing Global Sustainability Concerns
Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League: A Bright Future Under New Leadership
2 mins ago
Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League: A Bright Future Under New Leadership
Michigan Captain Zak Zinter Declares for 2024 NFL Draft After Historic Championship Season
4 mins ago
Michigan Captain Zak Zinter Declares for 2024 NFL Draft After Historic Championship Season
Latest Headlines
World News
Chicago Blackhawks Argue Statute of Limitations in Bid to Dismiss Sexual Assault Lawsuit
17 seconds
Chicago Blackhawks Argue Statute of Limitations in Bid to Dismiss Sexual Assault Lawsuit
Sir Keir Starmer Engages with Youth: A Candid Q&A Session
58 seconds
Sir Keir Starmer Engages with Youth: A Candid Q&A Session
Assemblymember Gail Pellerin Divests From Controversial Shares Amidst Conflict of Interest Claims
1 min
Assemblymember Gail Pellerin Divests From Controversial Shares Amidst Conflict of Interest Claims
Dgag Ministries Introduces New Housing Program for Chronically Homeless Women
1 min
Dgag Ministries Introduces New Housing Program for Chronically Homeless Women
Stress Management for Students: Five Essential Tips
2 mins
Stress Management for Students: Five Essential Tips
Healing After a Disaster: The Crucial Role of Ongoing Psychological Support
2 mins
Healing After a Disaster: The Crucial Role of Ongoing Psychological Support
TenCate Eradicates PFAS from Synthetic Turf, Echoing Global Sustainability Concerns
2 mins
TenCate Eradicates PFAS from Synthetic Turf, Echoing Global Sustainability Concerns
Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League: A Bright Future Under New Leadership
2 mins
Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League: A Bright Future Under New Leadership
Proposed Rules Change Rocks South Carolina House of Representatives
2 mins
Proposed Rules Change Rocks South Carolina House of Representatives
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
3 hours
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
16 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
17 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
17 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
19 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
20 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
20 hours
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
20 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
22 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app