Olentangy Boys’ Basketball Team Extends Winning Streak

The pulse of the basketball court was electric as the Olentangy boys basketball team extended their winning streak to three games. They clocked a thrilling come-from-behind victory against Wheeling Park, ending with a 69-64 score on Friday. The following day, it was a case of déjà vu as they claimed a resounding 60-33 victory over River. Ulysses Ponder, the star player, scored 27 points against Wheeling Park, including 12 in the climactic fourth quarter, and 15 points against River. The stage was shared by other contributors such as Ceasar Abouchahine, Carter Hire, Ty Walburn, Jay Agrawal, and Quentin Page. The team’s gaze is firmly set on the upcoming face-off against Hilliard Darby, where they aim to extend their streak to an impressive four-game run.

Other Matchups and Results

Delaware Hayes seized a victory against Olentangy Berlin, marking the scoreboard at 66-52. The highlight of the match was Landon Vanderwarker, who scored a hefty 26 points for Hayes. Both teams are preparing for their respective league games this Friday. The Olentangy Liberty team also penned a win, trouncing Tennessee Heat 84-54, courtesy of Tyler Kropp’s stunning 34-point performance. Their next challenge is against Hilliard Bradley. Meanwhile, Olentangy Orange keeps their undefeated record intact, triumphing over Westerville Central with a 71-57 score, anchored by Dylan Joy’s 17-point contribution. Their next game is poised against Upper Arlington.

Wayne Blue Devils Break Losing Streak

Over at Wayne, the Blue Devils scored their highest points of the season in a 55-50 victory over Winnebago, snapping their four-game losing streak. Haley Kramer, the underclassman, led the team with 18 points, setting a new season-high mark for herself. Elle Powicki chipped in with eight points, six rebounds, and four steals. Wayne’s victory improved their record to 4-8, while Winnebago is on a five-game losing streak, dropping their stand to 3-6. Both teams are eagerly anticipating their upcoming games in front of their home crowds. Wayne will face Bancroft-Rosalie on January 2nd, while Winnebago is set to play against Laurel-Concord-Coleridge this Friday.