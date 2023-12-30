en English
Sports

Ole Miss Rebels Clinch Historic Victory in 2023 Peach Bowl

By: Salman Khan
Published: December 30, 2023 at 5:02 pm EST
Ole Miss Rebels Clinch Historic Victory in 2023 Peach Bowl

On December 30, 2023, the college football world descended upon Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium, as the No. 10-ranked Penn State Nittany Lions took on the No. 11-ranked Ole Miss Rebels in the highly anticipated Peach Bowl. This marked the first-ever meeting between the two top-20 teams, a clash that not only promised to be a close matchup but also held high stakes for both teams looking to end their season on a high note.

The Showdown

The game saw Ole Miss secure a historic 38-25 victory over Penn State, capping off their first 11-win season in the program’s history. The Rebels’ victory was propelled by an impressive performance from their quarterback, Jaxson Dart, who completed 25 of 40 passes for 379 yards and three touchdowns. Tight end Caden Prieskorn and leading receiver Tre Harris III also significantly contributed to the Rebels’ triumphant performance. On the other side of the ball, Penn State, despite being the favorites, struggled offensively, failing to generate easy opportunities for their quarterback and receivers.

A New Era for Ole Miss

This win marks a significant milestone in Ole Miss’s history, being the first New Year’s Six bowl victory under the leadership of head coach Lane Kiffin. The Rebels’ season was marked by a potent offense, which was on full display in the Peach Bowl. With this victory, the Rebels are expected to open their 2024 season on Aug. 31 at home against Furman, carrying the momentum of their historic win into the new season.

How to Catch the Action

For fans who missed this exciting matchup, options abound for catching future college football games. The game, like many others, was broadcast on ESPN and could be streamed via Sling TV’s Orange & Blue Tier plan. Sling TV offers a promotional rate of $30 for the first month, with 50 hours of DVR space. Other streaming services include FuboTV and Hulu Live TV, both of which provide access to a broad range of sports channels, including ESPN. For fans seeking a more comprehensive sports streaming service, ESPN+ provides exclusive access to various sports events, original content, and special ESPN analysis. For those without a cable subscription, an indoor antenna can offer local over-the-air channels at no monthly cost.

And for those looking to show their support for their teams, Amazon’s new Campus Colors Fan Shop offers officially licensed college football merchandise, ranging from jerseys and T-shirts to flags.

author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

