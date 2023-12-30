en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Newsroom

Ole Miss Makes History with Peach Bowl Victory Against Penn State

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: December 30, 2023 at 4:39 pm EST
Ole Miss Makes History with Peach Bowl Victory Against Penn State

In a game that will be remembered in the annals of college football, the No. 11 Ole Miss Rebels achieved a historic victory against the No. 10 Penn State Nittany Lions with a final score of 38-25 in the Peach Bowl held in Atlanta, Georgia. The field reverberated with the echoes of an unforgettable performance, led by quarterback Jaxson Dart and his stellar offensive display.

Jaxson Dart: A Name to Remember

Quarterback Jaxson Dart emerged as the star of the game, throwing three touchdown passes and running for another. He completed 25 of 40 passes for a total of 379 yards, including two touchdown throws to Caden Prieskorn. Dart’s exceptional talent was further highlighted by his teammates Quinshon Judkins, who not only caught a TD pass but also rushed for 106 yards, and Tre Harris, who had seven catches for 134 yards.

Historic Victory for Ole Miss

The Peach Bowl win marked Ole Miss’s first-ever 11-win season, as well as their second 10-win season in the school’s history. They showcased an impressive offensive display totaling 540 yards against Penn State’s leading defense. This victory has firmly placed Ole Miss as a potential contender for the College Football Playoff in the future.

Despite the Loss, Penn State Shines

Despite the loss, Penn State’s performance was commendable. Quarterback Drew Allar passed for 295 yards and two touchdowns, with Tyler Warren contributing five catches for 127 yards. The game’s scoring opened with field goals from both teams, followed by a series of touchdowns and field goals, concluding with a final touchdown and two-point conversion by Penn State.

In the grander scheme of sports news, several notable events occurred, including the passing of former Indianapolis 500 winner Gil de Ferran, Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson’s contract changes, Missouri Tigers’ victory in the Cotton Bowl, Hugo Lloris joining Los Angeles FC, AC Milan’s win in Serie A, Manchester United’s defeat at Nottingham Forest, and Luka Doncic’s potential Player of the Month honors in the NBA.

0
Newsroom Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Wave of Serious Crimes across the US: Stories of Assault, Exploitation and Property News

By BNN Correspondents

Year in Review: Channel Islands Experience an Eventful 2023

By BNN Correspondents

Fatal Collision Claims Life in Perth Amid Rising Road Fatalities

By Geeta Pillai

Wave of Serious Sexual Crimes Hits Community: A Closer Look

By Salman Akhtar

Record-Breaking $40 Million Suburban Property Sparks Interest Despite ...
@Australia · 7 hours
Record-Breaking $40 Million Suburban Property Sparks Interest Despite ...
heart comment 0
Nationwide Crime Wave: From Child Sex Trafficking to Cold Case Sexual Assaults

By BNN Correspondents

Nationwide Crime Wave: From Child Sex Trafficking to Cold Case Sexual Assaults
Notorious Perth Rapist Set for Release Under Strict Supervision

By Geeta Pillai

Notorious Perth Rapist Set for Release Under Strict Supervision
Obama’s Film Favorites of 2023: From ‘Rustin’ to ‘American Symphony’

By Nitish Verma

Obama's Film Favorites of 2023: From 'Rustin' to 'American Symphony'
South Africa Takes Israel to ICJ Over Alleged Genocide in Gaza

By Mazhar Abbas

South Africa Takes Israel to ICJ Over Alleged Genocide in Gaza
Latest Headlines
World News
Alzheimer's Patient Brutally Attacked in Houston: A Heartbreaking Tale of Vulnerability
7 mins
Alzheimer's Patient Brutally Attacked in Houston: A Heartbreaking Tale of Vulnerability
Dolphins vs Ravens: A High-Stakes Duel with Playoff Implications
9 mins
Dolphins vs Ravens: A High-Stakes Duel with Playoff Implications
Dangerous Diet Pills Sold on Social Media Pose Serious Health Risks
9 mins
Dangerous Diet Pills Sold on Social Media Pose Serious Health Risks
Rumble: A Free Speech Platform or a Hotbed for Extremist Content?
11 mins
Rumble: A Free Speech Platform or a Hotbed for Extremist Content?
A Speculative Overview of UK's Political Landscape: General Election Looming in 2024?
12 mins
A Speculative Overview of UK's Political Landscape: General Election Looming in 2024?
Navigating Infection Control in Jordan's Hospitals: Challenges and Solutions
13 mins
Navigating Infection Control in Jordan's Hospitals: Challenges and Solutions
Ozempic: A Diabetes Drug in the Spotlight for Off-Label Weight Loss
13 mins
Ozempic: A Diabetes Drug in the Spotlight for Off-Label Weight Loss
London Knights Triumph Over Sarnia Sting Amid Controversy - McCue Suspended
13 mins
London Knights Triumph Over Sarnia Sting Amid Controversy - McCue Suspended
Urgent Call to Halt Government Funding to Inter Faith Network Amid Controversy
13 mins
Urgent Call to Halt Government Funding to Inter Faith Network Amid Controversy
South Africa's Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease
4 hours
South Africa's Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
4 hours
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
'YearEnder2023': A Chronicle of A Year That Shaped The World
5 hours
'YearEnder2023': A Chronicle of A Year That Shaped The World
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
6 hours
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
8 hours
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
9 hours
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
9 hours
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection
9 hours
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection
Bec Judd Spices Up Social Media with Bikini Snap, Celebrates Brand Milestone Amid Controversy
9 hours
Bec Judd Spices Up Social Media with Bikini Snap, Celebrates Brand Milestone Amid Controversy

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app