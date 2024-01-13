Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in Talks for Sweden Manager Role

In a potential game-changing move for the Swedish national football team, former Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has entered discussions for the vacant managerial position. This development follows the resignation of Janne Andersson, in the wake of Sweden’s unsuccessful bid to qualify for Euro 2024.

Solskjaer’s Return to Management

The Swedish Football Association has reached out to Solskjaer, marking a possible return to management for him since his departure from Manchester United in 2021. Known for his tenure with Molde in Norway, where he led the team to a league title, and his time at United, which saw third and second place Premier League finishes, Solskjaer has been on a two-year hiatus from professional football management. He has been coaching his youngest son’s youth team in Norway.

Stiff Competition and the Road Ahead

Initially, former Sweden player Olof Mellberg and Australia women’s coach Tony Gustavsson were considered the frontrunners for the Swedish managerial role. However, negotiations with Mellberg have ceased, and while Gustavsson remains in contention, the Association is actively exploring additional alternatives. Solskjaer’s entry into the race adds a fresh dynamic to the selection process.

A New Challenge on the Horizon

Solskjaer has expressed his eagerness to return to coaching and has been seeking the right opportunity. His preference for new challenges is evident in his decision to decline several offers, including two from Saudi Arabia. If chosen as Sweden’s new manager, he would be reunited with notable players such as current Sweden captain Victor Lindelof and Anthony Elanga of Nottingham Forest, whom he introduced during his time at Manchester United.

As the Swedish FA takes its time to finalize an appointment, the football world watches with bated breath. Will Solskjaer take up the mantle of leading the Swedish national team, or will another contender rise to the occasion? Only time will tell.