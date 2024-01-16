Old Trapper Renews College Basketball Sponsorship with CBS Sports Network

Old Trapper, a premium beef jerky brand with a rich heritage, has reaffirmed its commitment to college basketball with the renewal of its sponsorship with CBS Sports Network for the 2022-23 season. This marks the sixth year of Old Trapper's unwavering support to the sport, with its brand name continuing to be a staple in college basketball coverage.
Old Trapper: The Presenting Sponsor
With this renewed partnership, Old Trapper will be the chief presenting sponsor of live college basketball coverage on CBS Sports Network, once a week. This gives the brand substantial visibility, as college basketball fans across the nation tune in to get their weekly dose of on-court action. The brand's presence will not only be limited to the live games but will also extend to the Player of the Game segments.
Inside College Basketball Coverage
Old Trapper's influence will also permeate the Inside College Basketball studio coverage throughout the regular season and bracket week. This consistent visibility allows the brand to maintain a connection with its audience, providing them with protein-rich, tasty beef jerky that complements the excitement of the games.
A Message from the CMO
Robert Leary, the Chief Marketing Officer of Old Trapper, conveyed his enthusiasm for the partnership. He underscored the brand's dedication to providing athletes and fans with their signature beef jerky, a protein-packed fuel that aligns with the energy of the sport. Old Trapper, known for using quality ingredients and real wood-fired smoke in its products, has been operating from Forest Grove, Oregon since 1969.