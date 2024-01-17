Old Orchard Lanes and Links in Savoy Set to Reopen Following Family Loss

Old Orchard Lanes and Links, a popular bowling alley, restaurant, and mini-golf course located in Savoy, Illinois, is set to reopen following a temporary closure. The closure, which began on January 7, was due to the tragic loss of a significant family member involved in the business. The reopening of the establishment was announced on Facebook, with management stating that operations would resume at 5 p.m. on Wednesday.
Initial Reopening Phase
As part of the initial phase of reopening, both the snack bar and bar will be operational. However, bowling activities will be restricted to league play until Thursday. This phased approach ensures that the business can efficiently manage operations while still grieving the loss.
Resumption of Normal Operations
Old Orchard Lanes and Links plans to resume normal bowling hours from 10 a.m. on Thursday. This decision illustrates the management's commitment to providing regular services to its patrons despite the challenging times.
Community Support
The management took the opportunity to express gratitude towards the community for their unwavering patience, understanding, and kind messages during the period of mourning. This show of support not only reinforces the bond between the business and its customers but also showcases the strength of the community in Savoy, Illinois.