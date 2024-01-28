Old Dominion Dismisses Leading Scorer Vasean Allette Amid Ongoing Challenges

Old Dominion's men's basketball team was dealt a blow with the dismissal of their leading scorer, Vasean Allette, following 'conduct unbecoming of a Monarch.' The school's decision was made public on Sunday, after Allette's notable absence from the team's game on Saturday, which ended in a 76-70 defeat against Georgia Southern in the Sun Belt Conference.

A Shocking Decision

Acting head coach, Kieran Donohue, cited the same reason for Allette's expulsion but refrained from shedding light on the specifics of the matter. Allette, a freshman guard from Toronto's United Scholastic Academy, had been instrumental for the Monarchs, both as a starter in the first 18 games of the season and from the bench in a subsequent loss to James Madison, where he contributed 15 points in 33 minutes.

Impressive Performance

Allette's dismissal is a significant loss for the team considering his performance throughout the season. He boasted an average of 17.4 points per game, leading the Monarchs and securing the second rank in the Sun Belt Conference. His contributions weren't limited to scoring alone; he averaged 5.7 rebounds, 3.1 assists, and 1.8 steals, clocking an average of 32.2 minutes per game.

Continuing Challenges for Old Dominion

Allette's expulsion further complicates the situation for Old Dominion, which currently holds a 5-16 record and is 1-8 in the Sun Belt. The team is also grappling with the health challenges of head coach Jeff Jones, who suffered a heart attack on December 20 and is undergoing treatment for prostate cancer. Meanwhile, Allette's twin brother Yamari, who was recruited alongside him, continues to be a part of the team.